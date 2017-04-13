A Chrissy Teigen and BECCA Collaboration Is Happening

The brand that gave us the pure radiance that is Champagne Pop and the woman who gives us so many amazing glowy skin moments are teaming up! In a makeup match made in heaven, a Chrissy Teigen and BECCA Cosmetics collaboration is happening. The brand took to Instagram to announce the news with a picture of Teigen seemingly cooking up some products in a beauty lab—pink chef’s hat and all.

"IT IS OFFICIAL! I’m cooking up something super special with my friends at @BECCAcosmetics,” said Teigen in her announcement post. "I’ve been a massive fan of their highlighters for years and I just can’t wait for you all to see… it’s reeeeally delicious, hope you love it!”

We're over the moon to announce our collaboration with the ultimate #GirlCrush and BECCA fan @ChrissyTeigen!! Watch this space for more details #BECCAxCHRISSY 💖 A post shared by beccacosmetics (@beccacosmetics) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

As of now, we don’t have specifics about what the delicious #BECCAxCHRISSY line or product(s) will consist of, but we’re hoping the duo leaks info ASAP, and it sounds like that’s about to happen. As for right now, the brand urged fans to keep an eye on their Instagram and Snapchat for more announcements.