Chris Pratt Is About to Change the Way You Use a Makeup Sponge

We can all agree that holding a makeup brush or a sponge to your face can feel like a bicep workout sometimes, right? And when you’re tired, seamlessly blending product into your skin is like the first thing we skip on. But Chris Pratt, ever the genius, has a new method for using a makeup brush, and it’ll come in handy when you’re in a mood, or when you’re just too exhausted to lift your arms in the air.

In an Instagram video, Pratt demonstrated his makeup sponge technique, which consists of his makeup artist Bridget Brager holding a sponge while he bobs his head into it to... the tune of Starboy by The Weeknd, of course.

When I got delirious on these press tours I like to do my own makeup by having @bridgetbragerhair hold the makeup sponge and I dance my face pretty. Thank you to @theweeknd for writing this song which if I tweak the lyrics a little bit allows me to pretend it's about #starlord #passengersmovie A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

And that is what we call excellent makeup artistry. While we’re not sure this is the most time effective process for blending tinted moisturizer, we’re 95 percent positive we’d all be happier people at 9 AM if we followed Pratt’s lead.

But this shouldn’t surprise any of us, as Pratt is something of a beauty connoisseur. He a knack for hairstyling and has demonstrated his French braiding skills on his wife, Anna Faris’s hair multiple times.

"My sister taught me how to braid when we were younger. Then, I would braid Anna's hair at night ... it was a nice little ritual. But her hair started breaking off at the top of the braid because she was sleeping on it. So Anna's mom thought a French braid might distribute the pressure. She taught me when we were in Hawaii shooting Jurassic World,” Pratt revealed to InStyle.

Anyone else down for a weekly beauty tutorial à la CP?