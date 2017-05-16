9 Cheek Palettes That Are Almost Too Pretty To Use

It’s debatable that you shouldn’t pay attention to what your makeup products look like because what’s really important is how they work. But, there’s a certain joy that comes with scoring a limited edition palette with a chic floral printed design or a cool graphic pattern imprinted on the product in its pan.

You proudly display it on your vanity (open to show off the artistic pan, obviously), show it off to your friends, Instagram it, and weigh the pros and cons of whether you should actually use it, over and over in your head.

From marble blush to highlighter shaped like a rosebud, there’s a running list of palettes you’re going to obsess over—and stress out over resisting using them. Or, you know, you can always buy two: one to use and one to display.

We’ve rounded up our favorite nine cheek palettes that are almost too pretty to use.

1 of 9 Courtesy

 Lancôme LA RÔSE BLUSH POUDRER

Lancome $60 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Burberry First Love Blush & Highlighter Palette 

Burberry $68 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Sisley Paris L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush 

Sisley $110 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Chanel PLISSÉ LUMIÈRE DE CHANEL Illuminating Powder

Chanel $70 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush 

Hourglass $38 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Beauty Air Blush Soft Glow Duo

Marc Jacobs Beauty $42 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Ciate London Glow-To Illuminating Blush

Ciate $26 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo Bronzer 

Kevyn Aucoin $58 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Guerlain Météorites Happy Glow Blush & Highlighter

Guerlain $54 SHOP NOW

