A Cheek Oil Is the Perfect Way to Complement Summer's Dewy Skin

There’s no better time than summer to master a radiant, dewy no-makeup makeup look. Once the mercury rises high above freezing, everything—including your makeup routine—needs to feel lightweight and barely there. In search of the final step in perfecting your warm weather glow? Look no further than cheek oils or gels, two new formulas that will quickly replace your powder compacts when pairing a matte blush against an illuminous complexion just doesn’t seem right.

These blushes are not too sparkly, not too shiny, but just right in delivering a subtle wash of color to the cheeks that isn’t too harsh or dramatic against a dewy makeup look. Even better: they easily blend into the skin by rubbing the product on with your fingers, rather than sitting on top like powders which makes application seem as natural as your glowing complexion. Ready to get your summer glow on? we’ve rounded up our favorite oils and gels to shop now. 

Milk Makeup Blush Oil in Ripe 

A natural flush is guaranteed each time thanks to this oil's conventient click-up rollerball applicator. A few swirls of Milk's orange peel, sunflower, and grape seed oil enriched formula instantly delivers color to cheeks in addition to a firmer, plumper appearance. 

Chantecaille Cheek Gelée in Happy 

You cheeks will look at whole lot happier by smoothing on this lightweight blush that's enriched with light-diffusing pigments for an unparalleled glow. 

Sephora Collection Colorful Cheek Ink Gel in Dahila

If you're prone to applying too much or not enough blush, Sephora's cheek color is for you. It's buildable formula so you can easily adjust just how much color you want on your cheeks without ever overdoing it. 

Clinique Pop Oil Lip & Cheek Glow in Poppy Glow 

This hydrating formula is packed with safflower, jojoba, and sunflower seed oils that nourish skin while adding a subtle hint of color. 

Smashbox O-GLOW Intuitive Cheek Color With Gogi Berry-C Complex  

Consider Smashbox's blush the high-tech version of an oil. Once it makes contact with your skin, it adjusts to your body's own chemistry for a flush that's distinctly yours. 

Josie Maran Argan Infinity Lip And Cheek Creamy Oil in Vast Violet 

A dewy pop of color is only a few swipes away with his unique oil formula. It goes on like a cream blush that makes for easy, even application, but instantly melts into a long-lasting natural flush. 

