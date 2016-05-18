A Cheek Oil Is the Perfect Way to Complement Summer's Dewy Skin

There’s no better time than summer to master a radiant, dewy no-makeup makeup look. Once the mercury rises high above freezing, everything—including your makeup routine—needs to feel lightweight and barely there. In search of the final step in perfecting your warm weather glow? Look no further than cheek oils or gels, two new formulas that will quickly replace your powder compacts when pairing a matte blush against an illuminous complexion just doesn’t seem right.

These blushes are not too sparkly, not too shiny, but just right in delivering a subtle wash of color to the cheeks that isn’t too harsh or dramatic against a dewy makeup look. Even better: they easily blend into the skin by rubbing the product on with your fingers, rather than sitting on top like powders which makes application seem as natural as your glowing complexion. Ready to get your summer glow on? we’ve rounded up our favorite oils and gels to shop now.