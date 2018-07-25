You Can Get 3 Charlotte Tilbury Lipsticks for $27 Right Now

Charlotte Tilbury has created a cosmetics line so good that she actually sleeps with her makeup on. What's more rare than the legendary makeup artist using makeup remover before bed is her cult-favorite products going on sale. 

But today is your lucky day if you count yourself a fan of the brand, alongside celebs like Alexa Chung, Nicole Kidman, and Amal Clooney who all swear by Tilbury's "Pillow Talk" lipstick. Charlotte Tilbury is currently having a massive summer sale with select products and sets are marked down at 30% off. 

Whether you've been dying to try Tilbury's namesake brand, or you want to add to your collection of favorites, there's no better excuse to add a product or two to your shopping cart. 

We've cherry-picked five of the best products from the sale to help you decide what's worth buying. 

Legendary Brows in Clear

A clear brow gel is the easiest way to groom your arches. Tilbury gets this, since she conveniently put her transparent gel on sale. The formula helps set and shape brows without any stickiness. 

Nocturnal Eyes to Mesmerize Eyeshadow in The Huntress 

At the base of every neutral smoky eye is a shimmery gold-bronze shadow like this one. Wear it alone, or blend it with two complementary colors to nail the staple eye makeup look. 

Beach Ready Essentials Makeup Kit

Tilbury's makeup kits conveniently package together everything you need to create a look, and this one is no different. The Beach Ready Essentials Makeup Kit includes a full-size tube of her volumizing Fat Full Lashes Mascara, Beach Stick two-in-one blush and highlighter in Moon Beach, plus Legendary Brows brow gel in your desired shade. 

Flat Paddle Foundation Brush 

If you already swear by Tilbury's popular Magic Foundation, make applying it even easier by investing in her foundation brush at a discounted price. Its handle is shaped so that it won't roll off your bathroom counter. Genius. 

Hot Lips Mini Celebrity Lipstick Charms 

You get three mini lipsticks for less than the price of one full-size Charlotte Tilbury bullet in this set. Included are three of brand's best-selling celeb-inspired shades like the neutral Kim K W, deep plum Secret Salma, and matte red Carina's Love. 

