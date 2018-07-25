You Can Get 3 Charlotte Tilbury Lipsticks for $27 Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Charlotte Tilbury has created a cosmetics line so good that she actually sleeps with her makeup on. What's more rare than the legendary makeup artist using makeup remover before bed is her cult-favorite products going on sale.

But today is your lucky day if you count yourself a fan of the brand, alongside celebs like Alexa Chung, Nicole Kidman, and Amal Clooney who all swear by Tilbury's "Pillow Talk" lipstick. Charlotte Tilbury is currently having a massive summer sale with select products and sets are marked down at 30% off.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you've been dying to try Tilbury's namesake brand, or you want to add to your collection of favorites, there's no better excuse to add a product or two to your shopping cart.

We've cherry-picked five of the best products from the sale to help you decide what's worth buying.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Is Sold Every Second Across the World