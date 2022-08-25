I will be the first to admit that my years in the beauty industry and unlimited access to products have made me jaded. Although sometimes I wish testing a new launch would get me more excited, it's made me develop high standards — I have to be pretty impressed by a product for it to stick out. This has meant that concealers have evaded my stamp of approval until this year when I discovered a couple I like. And with the launch of Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, I've officially added another to that list.

The concealer is the counterpart to the medium-coverage, natural-finish Beautiful Skin Foundation, which explains why it doesn't feel like a traditional concealer; it's light, silky, and hydrating, so it feels more like my favorite tinted moisturizer. Not only does it feel like a skincare product, but it basically is one since the formula includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and collagen.

I've only been using the Radiant Concealer for a week so I can't speak to any of the longterm benefits, but I can tell you that the instant, visible difference is enough for me. The formula is very pigmented, so I usually only need to dot small amounts on my T-zone, which is chronically red and prone to hyperpigmentation. I blend with my fingers or a brush and the whole process is over within 25 seconds.

Radiant Concealer is not a thin formula — it's actually a medium consistency — but spreads and blends really easily. It goes on smooth and has a natural (read: non-matte) finish that doesn't get oily or patchy throughout the day. The brand claims that the concealer lasts up to 16 hours; I haven't had an occasion to test that statement, but I will tell you that it has lasted the duration of its needed wear — 12 hours, at most.

Above all else, Charlotte Tilbury's Radiant Concealer is an easy product — it covers my breakouts, inflamed skin, and hyperpigmentation in one light layer without a primer, finishing powder, or setting spray. Plus, the shade is seamless with my actual complexion.

Head to Charlotte Tilbury to find your own (it comes in 30 shades) and try this concealer for yourself.