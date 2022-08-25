I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Concealer Is a Low-Effort Staple

Charlotte Tilbury’s new Radiant Skin Concealer is an instant favorite. 

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
Photo: Courtesy Charlotte Tilbury

I will be the first to admit that my years in the beauty industry and unlimited access to products have made me jaded. Although sometimes I wish testing a new launch would get me more excited, it's made me develop high standards — I have to be pretty impressed by a product for it to stick out. This has meant that concealers have evaded my stamp of approval until this year when I discovered a couple I like. And with the launch of Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, I've officially added another to that list.

The concealer is the counterpart to the medium-coverage, natural-finish Beautiful Skin Foundation, which explains why it doesn't feel like a traditional concealer; it's light, silky, and hydrating, so it feels more like my favorite tinted moisturizer. Not only does it feel like a skincare product, but it basically is one since the formula includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and collagen.

I've only been using the Radiant Concealer for a week so I can't speak to any of the longterm benefits, but I can tell you that the instant, visible difference is enough for me. The formula is very pigmented, so I usually only need to dot small amounts on my T-zone, which is chronically red and prone to hyperpigmentation. I blend with my fingers or a brush and the whole process is over within 25 seconds.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Concealer
Courtesy

Shop now: $33; charlottetilbury.com

Radiant Concealer is not a thin formula — it's actually a medium consistency — but spreads and blends really easily. It goes on smooth and has a natural (read: non-matte) finish that doesn't get oily or patchy throughout the day. The brand claims that the concealer lasts up to 16 hours; I haven't had an occasion to test that statement, but I will tell you that it has lasted the duration of its needed wear — 12 hours, at most.

Above all else, Charlotte Tilbury's Radiant Concealer is an easy product — it covers my breakouts, inflamed skin, and hyperpigmentation in one light layer without a primer, finishing powder, or setting spray. Plus, the shade is seamless with my actual complexion.

Head to Charlotte Tilbury to find your own (it comes in 30 shades) and try this concealer for yourself.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Concealer Side by Side
Courtesy
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Out of All of Charlotte Tilbury's Popular Products, This Under-the-Radar Lip Treatment Is My Favorite
Out of All of Charlotte Tilbury's Popular Products, This Under-the-Radar Lip Treatment Is My Favorite
I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-approved Primer
I've Never Gotten More Compliments on My Skin Since I've Started Using This Adele-Approved Primer
best blazers
I've Finally Found a Skincare Routine That Gives Me a Plump, Breakout-Free Complexion
Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
Here are the Best Makeup Products for Dark Skin
I Tried the Foundation That Gives Julianne Moore a Glowing Complexion and It's As Good As I Hoped
This Weightless, Julianne Moore-Approved Foundation Makes Me Look Like I Have a Filter On
Rose Inc Concealer Review
This Blurring Concealer Gives My Combination, Acne-Prone Skin a Filtered Finish
August Beauty Launches
15 New Products for All of Your Mid-Summer Beauty Struggles
Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation Lives Up to the Hype
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Concealer
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This Is Only the Second Concealer to Meet My Standards
Liquid Foundations
We Tested 27 of the Best Liquid Foundations, These 6 Make Your Skin Look Flawless
Charlotte Tilbury Color Expansion
Charlotte Tilbury Expanded Its Famous, Amal Clooney-Approved Pillow Talk Shade to 4 New Products
Under Eye Concealers
After Over 100 Hours of Testing, We Found the Best Under-Eye Concealers
I'm a Beauty Writer and For The First Time In My life I've Found a Concealer That Makes Foundation Moot
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I'm Blown Away by This New Buttery Smooth Concealer
Ariana Debose Oscar's Glam
Ariana DeBose's Historic Award Show Glam Was Thanks to This Celeb- and TikTok- Favorite Brand
The 8 Best Color Correctors to Put Under-Eye Bags to Bed
The 8 Best Color Correctors to Put Dark Circles to Bed
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long
10 Long-Lasting Foundations That Stay Put All Day Long