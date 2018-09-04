Charlotte Tilbury’s New Products Are Inspired by Amal Clooney’s Favorite Lipstick

Image zoom Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Pillow Talk lipstick is beloved by celebrities like Amal Clooney, Alexa Chung, and Emma Roberts, and lipstick wearers alike. The pinky-nude is the perfect my-lips-but-better shade, and it's achieved cult-status because it truly does look good on everyone.

Pillow Talk originally existed as one of Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lip Liners, but there was a push from the brand's customer base to make the shade into a lipstick. So, Tilbury gave her fans their wish, and launched the lipstick five years ago.

"All of my friends and clients loved the Pillow Talk lip pencil, and actually told me they would fill their lips in with it completely and use it as a lip color, so we finally created the lipstick," Tilbury told InStyle during a previous interview in May 2017. "It sort of mimics your natural lip color, but better, and the matte texture makes your lips look wider and fuller."

Now, Tilbury is expanding the Pillow Talk family even further with two new products: a blush and an eyeshadow palette.

The Pillow Talk Blusher Swish & Glow is a rosy pink shade mixed with skin-brightening gold flecks. Inspired by Tilbury's infamous "swish & pop" blush technique — a method of applying blush so that you add color to the cheeks, plus a glow. One swish of it will add warmth to the cheeks, plus a highlight.

The Pillow Talk Luxury Palette includes four shades in a similar color family: pink, taupe, nude, and a shimmery rose. The palette is labeled according to the order you apply them, and the effect they give the eye.

Just like the liner and lipstick, Swish & Glow and the Luxury Palette are designed to work with every skin tone, perfect for any beauty lover who wants to experiment with these classic, feminine shades.

The Pillow Talk Blusher Swish & Glow ($40) and The Pillow Talk Luxury Palette ($53) launch exclusively at charlottetilbury.com on September 6th.