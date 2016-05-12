Charlotte Tilbury Has a New Makeup Tutorial Starring Olivia Culpo

A Charlotte Tilbury makeup tutorial is kind of like a gift that keeps on giving. Before the tutorial even starts Charlotte's voice is so soothing and her style is just 100 percent. And her charm? Unbelievably amazing. Then, obviously there's the fact we get to watch her do her magical work. And with this latest tutorial, the bonus is that the subject is Olivia Culpo (former Miss Universe for the uninitiated).

Charlotte shared the Dolce Vita Look tutorial on her YouTube channel yesterday, and it's a good one. There's a lot to pick up on, from the way she massages the moisturizer in, to proper nose contouring technique. The big takeaway, though, is obviously the eye look which Olivia Culpo compared to a Sophia Loren look (sold and sold). Thankfully, the weekend is approaching and you know what we'll be doing...