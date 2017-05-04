The Crème Eyeshadow That Changed My Life  

I’ve just never been an eyeshadow person. I dream about wearing an elaborate smoky lid in the same way I want to be one of those women that drink scotch—but I can't really pull off either. I can’t decide if I’m gun shy from my youth spent bathed in neon glitter or if I can blame my “hooded lids” that I’ve had since before gravity had its way with my face. Either way, eyeshadow just doesn't look good on me. I’ve had the most gifted makeup artists in the world offer to transform me with a multi-shade palette. “I’m a mascara person,” I tell them to throw them off my trail.

RELATED: These Are the 4 Best Mascaras of 2017

Our editor-in-chief Laura Brown always floats past my desk in her signature flowy dresses, perfectly undone blond waves and golden, dewy lids. It's enough to make anyone want to take a stab at all three. Soon enough one editor then another, echoes her eye statement. Finally, I couldn't resist. I found out the color is Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize in Bette ($32; nordstrom.com).

The cult of Charlotte Tilbury runs deep—from the Kardashians and Gigi Hadid (a fan of her Goddess skin clay mask) to Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston—every celebrity is addicted to her line.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

This magical creme pot highlights the whole face and manages to bring a hint of shimmer but still be sexy and sophisticated. Believe the hype on this one; The creamy bronze formula really does look good on every skin tone and age group. The best thing about it is that it can be layered, from just a subtle hint of color to a more pigmented metallic. It's also literally the easiest makeup product to apply. It has vitamin E and antioxidants and smooths over lines for a soft focus finish. Think of it as an instant Instagram filter for the most quickly aging feature on your face. Everyone from the Starbucks barista to the woman who waxes my eyebrows has asked me about the shade—just initiating more members into the cult of Charlotte Tilbury.