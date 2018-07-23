This Highlighter Is to Thank for the Most Skin Compliments I’ve Ever Received 

Put the most expensive, luminous, and beautifully crafted highlighting compact in front of me, and I can assure you that if it's powder, I probably won't even touch it. I'm terrified that powder-based highlighters will either flake off my dry skin, or draw more attention to rough, dehydrated patches on my cheeks. I don't think my fears are unfounded, but they're not stopping me from exploring this makeup category anymore thanks to a new makeup launch from Charlotte Tilbury.

The legendary makeup artist has crafted a powder highlighter trio that is so buttery smooth, you'll be shocked it's not a cream. The Bar of Gold Highlighter is also the product that is to thank for the most skin compliments that I've ever received.

The wet, sculptable powder used to only be available in a shimmering gold shade, but now it's packaged in a trio compact, along with two new editions to the CT highlighting family—rose gold and gold bullion.

Savanna Ruedy

If you press down on the powders, you'll find that they feel more like a soft, airy mousse than a dry powder. The pearlized pigments in the highlighter create a soft-focus, Instagram filter-like light on your skin. It's like it's magic hour all day long.

It's not just for your cheekbones; the highlighter can be used as eyeshadow, and can be pressed on lips for a subtle metallic look.

I gave it a shot as a regular highlighter, applying it along my cheekbones, my Cupid's bow, under my brows, and along any other high points on my face that the sun would naturally hit. The reactions I got from friends and coworkers for the rest of the day? "That highlight!" "You look SO glowy!" "You're literally glowing."

Glow is very different from glitter, I should note. This highlighter melts into your skin, and while there is an iridescence, it won't look like you painted your face with glitter paint.

The three-tray palette has officially launched on CharlotteTilbury.com for $58. It'll be on my face for the rest of the summer. I'm not ashamed to admit I'm a sucker for compliments.