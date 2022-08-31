TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline's Classic Mascara — But Not for the Reason You'd Expect

The results speak for themselves. 

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

TikTok Stars Are Returning to Maybelline’s Classic Mascara — but Not for the Reason You’d Expect
Photo: Getty Images

I'll be honest: I'm not the biggest fan of the aughts fashion renaissance that's happening right now. I lived through those years of denim miniskirts, dresses over pants, and lacy camisoles, and now the styles will forever remind me of my painfully awkward middle school years. So when I saw TikTok star Charli D'Amelio recently whip out a tube of clear Maybelline Great Lash, it was like I was back in the locker room bathroom learning to do terrible eyeliner all over again.

D'Amelio demonstrated her beauty routine for Allure, though she doesn't use the iconic pink-and-green tube that we're used to (but as someone who was continually disappointed by the results of that formula, I feel that's a smart decision). Instead, she takes the clear formula — noting that she also used it in middle school — and goes over her brows.

"I found it very, very hard to find an eyebrow gel that doesn't flake off and get little white pieces," she explained in her video. "Clear mascara works really well. [Maybelline Great Lash] has been around forever, and it's never failed me." She's not the only one who's doing so, either: A TikTok review of the clear formula garnered over 162,000 likes, along with dozens of comments from people praising its performance as the "best brow gel ever."

Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara
Courtesy

Shop now: $8—$9; ulta.com and amazon.com

The love continues on Amazon, where 88 shoppers mentioned using it on their eyebrows. As one person wrote, they've used it for over 10 years with no complaints, and find it better than more expensive products. Another fan commented that it keeps their brows neat all day, and one more said that it keeps their brow filler securely in place. Others mentioned using it as a lash primer, writing that it makes mascara go on evenly and keep from smudging.

According to one reviewer, the formula serves yet another purpose. They wrote that they like it for keeping their "fussy" gray hairs lying down, which qualifies the piece of makeup history for triple-threat status. If you'd like to try the techniques for yourself, get Maybelline's Great Lash clear mascara for $8 at Ulta and Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kosas Grow Potion
This Internet-Famous Brow Gel Brand Launched a Growth Serum That Shoppers Call "Truly Amazing"
Tested Best Mascaras
Out of 34 Tested, These 10 Mascaras Are the Best for Long, Volumized Lashes
Lancome Sale
The Serum-Infused Mascara Worn by Gabrielle Union on the Met Gala Red Carpet Is on Sneaky Sale, Only Here
Lash Serums Are Trending, and This $9 Option from a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Driving the Surge
Lash Serums Are Trending, and This $9 Option from a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Driving the Surge
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
TikTok Influencer Kate Bartlett Revealed Her Favorite Viral Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds, Starting at $5
Hailey Bieber Says This Mascara Technique Is the Key to a “Fresh-Looking Face”
Hailey Bieber Says This Mascara Technique Is the Key to a "Fresh-Looking" Face
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
This Clean Beauty Brand Counts Tons of Celebrity Fans — and Its Entire Site Is on Sale
These Mascaras Double as Lash Growth Serums
These 7 Serum-Infused Mascaras Will Help Permanently Lengthen Your Lashes
These Brow Gels Tint and Tame Every Stray Hair into Place
These Brow Gels Tint and Tame Every Stray Hair into Place
Brittany O'Grady's Tips For Battling Humidity Are So Easy to Follow
Brittany O'Grady's Summer Beauty Hacks Are Surprisingly Easy to Follow
Bethenny Frankel Foundation Alternatives
Bethenny Frankel Recommends These Under-$14 Drugstore Products as Foundation "Alternatives"
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Anti-Aging Wrinkle Cream
This Anti-Aging Cream Works So Well, Shoppers' Smile Lines "​​Practically Disappear"
Shoppers With Dull Grays Say This Defining Gel Gives Their Hair "Hyper Shine"
Shoppers With Dull Grays Say This Volumizing, Defining Gel Gives Their Hair "Hyper Shine"
Believe It or Not, This $4 Viral Mascara Rivals My $26 Favorite
Believe It or Not, This $4 Viral Mascara Rivals My $26 Favorite
Prime Day Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei Uses This Mascara to Recreate Young-Looking Eyelashes, and It's $12 Off