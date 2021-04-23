Chanel's Latest Product Is an Ultra-Pigmented Lipstick and Hydrating Balm All in One
It comes in 20 shades.
I don't care how long we'll be wearing masks, I will never ever give up wearing lipstick (even if no one else can see it).
A red lip has always been my signature look, but the only downfall is how drying some formulas can be. So thank God Chanel Beauty's latest launch not only gives you incredibly pigmented color, but also doubles as a balm to keep lips moisturized for up to eight hours.
Chanel's Rouge Coco Bloom lipstick comes in 20 high-shine shades, from nudes to deep burgundies, and offers a beautiful long wear formula that features jojoba esters that act as an emollient to prevent dryness and flaking.
The first time I took the new lipstick for a spin, the first thing I noticed was that it only took one swipe to get brilliant color payoff. The second was that it didn't feel heavy or stiff. In fact, it felt just as light as a regular lip balm.
To shop: $40; chanel.com
However, if you're not someone who's into super vibrant color, you can always use a piece of tissue to blot your lips. Once you're done, you should be left with more of a tinted balm look. And yes, I tried this out myself just for the hell of it.
While there are a bunch of shades to choose from, my personal favorite is 144 Unexpected, partly because I wasn't expecting to like this color as much as I did, but girl, it is so good.
It's a beautiful, deep, rich, glossy shade of burgundy that reminds of me going out for late night drinks in a little black dress (of course during the "before" days). But with the country starting to see the light at the end of this long COVID tunnel, I'm feeling more optimistic about those days returning sooner than later.
Oh, and one last thing: yes, this lipstick is priced at $40 a pop, but with this level of color payoff, a little truly goes a long way. That said, you'll more than likely be able to keep this one in your regular rotation for months, at minimum. Plus, at this point, if you have a little extra cash, why not splurge? You are absolutely worth it.
The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Chanel's Rouge Coco Bloom lipstick despite the $40 price tag.