This Is the One Cream Eyeshadow That Never Creases on My Oily Eyelids

Confession: Writing and testing new makeup is a big part of my job requirements, but eyeshadow is one product I've never been able to get behind.

It's not that I don't like eyeshadow. When Fenty Beauty dropped its Galaxy palette I was mesmerized by the shimmer all of the shades gave off when the light hits them, and whenever makeup artist Hung Vanngo posts a new photo of Selena Gomez with one of his signature jewel-toned smoky eyes, I wish I could DIY my own version of the look instead of sticking with my usual black cat eye.

What's stopping me from wearing eyeshadow? My extremely oily eyelids. It doesn't matter if I apply a powder or cream formula, eyeshadow always settles into the creases of my eyes within a few hours of wearing it or worse: it just melts off. Yes, I've tried prepping with eye primer, but it isn't enough to block my eyelids' overactive sebaceous glands.

Since I really can't be bothered to touch up my eyeshadow multiple times throughout the day (I can barely make sure I drink enough water), I've accepted that I'm better off sticking with my liquid black liner. That is, until I found the exception: Chanel's Ombre Première Longwear Cream Eyeshadow ($36; chanel.com).

The satin finish shadow comes in a wide range of shades from rose to cobalt, but I've been reaching for the limited-edition Silver Screen, a warm taupe spiked with flecks of silver glitter. The silver sparkles lend a steel gray undertone to the shadow, which makes my blue eyes pop. It offers just the right amount of sparkle that's in line with beauty's current glitter obsession, but is still totally safe to wear at your 9 to 5.

Like most cream shadows, Chanel's glides on effortlessly—whether you're putting it on with your finger or a brush—but it has a bit of grip so doesn't feel wet on your eyelids when it's freshly applied.

I think it's the shadow's unique texture that makes it stay put with no fallout—a rare achievement for any eye makeup product that has glitter in it. I've worn it in my freezing cold office and out to sweaty dive bars and it hasn't slid off in either climate. Along with the shadow's staying power, I also love that you can easily build up its intensity. One coat has the effect of spotting sparkling stars scattered across the night sky, where a few more coats will transform your look into a KiraKira App opp waiting to happen.

It's taken me years to get here, but I think I'm finally an eyeshadow person.