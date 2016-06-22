The Oldie-But-Goodie Eyeshadow Color You Should Start Wearing

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 22, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

It seems like every time we blink there’s a new makeup trend we have to try, but there’s nothing wrong with going back-to-basics once in a while. One such product that’s recaptured our eye is champagne eyeshadow. The shimmery neutral shade has a permanent place in our makeup bags because of its versatility and it’s universally flattering. “Champagne has a neutral cool undertone which is flattering to almost any skin color. It helps set up for any other color introduced that could possibly clash,” explains New York-based hair and makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle.

Call it the anti-contouring movement, but now that we’re starting to veer away from chiseled cheeks, the subtle eyeshadow shade is just the soft touch our makeup routine is in need of. “With past trends of heavy strobing and contouring. I think women want a kinder option,” says Sprinkle. “Since it falls in the neutral base, it's universal. Depending on what you pair it with, it will only compliment the end results, and works well as a transition color.  It's comparable to beige paint in home interior.”

Ready to pop-off a new champagne eyeshadow shade? Read on for our five favorite ones to try. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Eyeshadow In Iced Latte 

Swipe this eyeshadow all over your eyelid for impart a subtle shimmer that will compliment natural, dewy makeup. 

L'Oreal Paris $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

ColourPop Eyeshadow in Fringe 

For the same price of your morning coffee, ColourPop's iridescent shadow has staying power long after you reach the bottom of your first cup of the day. 

ColourPop $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Surratt Beauty Antique Eyeshadow In Idealiste 

If you were up a little too late drinking actual bubbly, this makeup trick is a sure-fire way that no one will ever know. Brush on a sparkling shadow such as Surratt Beauty’s eyeshadow in Idealiste on the inner-corners of the eye to instantly make them appear bigger and brighter so you look wide awake. 

Surratt Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Sin 

Condsider this metallic Urban Decay shadow just the little something extra your standard cat-eye has been looking for. 

Urban Decay $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

MAC Eyeshadow In Shroom 

We dare you to try to find an eyeshadow shade this hue won't pair well with. 

MAC $16 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!