6 Cool Ways to Wear Brown Eyeshadow Now
Brown is the one eyeshadow shade in a palette that you're guaranteed to use until its pot is completely wiped clean. That being said, the staple neutral color can start to feel stale pretty quick. When you're all out of ideas on how to wear the shadow, turning to the red carpet is a foolproof way to get inspired on making the beloved netural eyeshadow shade feel fresh.
Here, we have six new ways to start wearing brown eyeshadow now stolen from your favorite celebs.
Zendaya
We don't know what's more surprising: The fact that Zendaya often does her own red carpet makeup, or that her looks are actually easy enough for makeup novices to DIY. Sweep the shimmery caramel shade from Covergirl's Tru Naked Eyeshadow Palette in Goldens ($9; target.com) on your entire eyelid up into the brow bone, and swipe the champagne shade along the arch of your eyebrows for a highlight. Finish by drawing along your upper lash line with Covergirl's Intensify Me Liquid Eyeliner in Black ($7; target.com), and extending the line out into a slight cat flick.
Emma Stone
The *perfect* summer-to-fall transitional makeup look: a sheer wash of matte chestnut brown shadow like Stone's. For a similar shade, try L'Oréal Paris's Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Matte It Up ($6; ulta.com).
Kristen Stewart
Proof you don't have to rely on a shimmery bronze or charcoal shadow to smoke out your eye: Stewart's pinkish brown makeup she wore to a party at MoMa in New York. While we don't know the exact shade the Chanel brand ambassador's makeup artist used, Chanel's Ombre Premiere Longwear Cream Eyeshadow in Silver Pink ($36; chanel.com) is a dead ringer. Apply the smooth-texture shadow in a halo around the entire eye to replicate Stewart's look.
Demi Lovato
Sorry not sorry, we're obsessed with the brown smoky eye that Lovato wore to the MTV VMA Awards. Swapping your usual pewter shadow for chocolate softens up the foolproof evening makeup look. Use the shades in NYX's Dreamcatcher Palette in Dusk Til Dawn ($15; target.com) for a similar effect.
Olivia Culpo
If you're going for an effortless and easy no-makeup makeup look like Culpo's, a taupe shadow will help brighten up your eyes—even after a late night. Use a shadow like Bobbi Brown's pot in Toast ($26; sephora.com) for the hint of color on your lids.
Jennifer Lawrence
A guaranteed way you'll never get sick of a tawny smoky eye? Adding another eyeshadow shade into the mix. Lawrence gave her brown smoky eye a twist by blending a cream rose shadow up and out at the outer corner of the eye. For similar shades to the ones Lawrence is wearing, use Dior's Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Meteore ($31; dior.com) and Mono Eyeshadow in Backstage ($30; dior.com).