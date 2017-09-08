6 Cool Ways to Wear Brown Eyeshadow Now 

Brown is the one eyeshadow shade in a palette that you're guaranteed to use until its pot is completely wiped clean. That being said, the staple neutral color can start to feel stale pretty quick. When you're all out of ideas on how to wear the shadow, turning to the red carpet is a foolproof way to get inspired on making the beloved netural eyeshadow shade feel fresh.

Here, we have six new ways to start wearing brown eyeshadow now stolen from your favorite celebs.