7 Celebrity Red Carpet Makeup Looks to Recreate on Prom Night

What better opportunity than prom night to play with some new products and try a different, daring makeup look? When you're going full-on glam with your dress and accessories, prom night is time to turn things up with your beauty routine, too. To help get you inspired, we turned to the red carpet and pulled some of the recent best looks that we've haven't been able to to stop thinking about.

Whether you go for no-makeup makeup, or like to play up your eyes with a subtle cat-flick on school days, there's a celebrity makeup look that's guaranteed to get you inspired on how you'll elevate your look for the big dance.

Here, we've rounded up seven celebrity red carpet makeup looks that are worthy of recreating on prom night.

VIDEO: how to Get a Full Glam Look for Under $35