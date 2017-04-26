7 Celebrity Red Carpet Makeup Looks to Recreate on Prom Night

Erin Lukas
Apr 26, 2017

What better opportunity than prom night to play with some new products and try a different, daring makeup look? When you're going full-on glam with your dress and accessories, prom night is time to turn things up with your beauty routine, too. To help get you inspired, we turned to the red carpet and pulled some of the recent best looks that we've haven't been able to to stop thinking about.

Whether you go for no-makeup makeup, or like to play up your eyes with a subtle cat-flick on school days, there's a celebrity makeup look that's guaranteed to get you inspired on how you'll elevate your look for the big dance.

Here, we've rounded up seven celebrity red carpet makeup looks that are worthy of recreating on prom night.

Selena Gomez 

Can you say orange crush? Gomez makes a case for matching your makeup to your dress, and we’re here for it. If you’re stressing out over what makeup to pair with a bold colored dress like the one Gomez wore to the 13 Reasons Why premiere, consider a monochromatic eye makeup look. The star’s pro Hunng Vanngo fanned the shimmery shadow towards the brow bone and outer corners of the eye to create a soft finish. The pro kept the rest of her makeup subtle with brushed-up brows, highlighter on her cheekbones, and shiny nude lip.

Lucy Hale 

Whoever says you can’t wear a red lip and an eye at the same time hasn’t seen Hale’s monochromatic makeup she wore to a party in New York. To keep the look complimentary, pair a creamy red lipstick like mark. By Avon’s Lipstick Full Color Lipstick in Inferno ($12; avon.com) with warm eyeshadow colors in the same color family like the selection of shades in Avon’s True Color Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Quad in Warm Sunrise ($6; avon.com).

Zoë Kravitz

A lacquered orange-red lip adds a modern twist to a retro-inspired look like Kravitz’s glam waves she wore to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. For a look with a similar vibe, swipe on Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Volupté Shine Spring Look 2017 Lipstick in Orange Tournon ($37; yslbeautyus.com). This bullet with a pigmented, high-shine finish is packed with hyaluronic acid that keeps lips that keeps lips smooth for up to eight hours. Sweep a shimmering champagne shadow like Yves Saint Laurent’s Couture Mono Eyeshadow in Fastes ($30; yslbeautyus.com) across your lids to make your eyes pop.

Emily Ratajkowski

As Ratajkowski demonstrates, you can never go wrong with a smoky eye and nude lip. To create the actress’s heavy metal eye makeup, her pro Hung Vanngo used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in O(Vert) ($25; sephora.com) along both lash lines and the eyelid as a base, and smudged the smoky green and charcoal shades in Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con No 7 Plush Eyeshadow Palettes in The Startlet and The Vamp ($59 each; sephora.com) over the eyeliner and blended them out for a soft effect.

Zendaya

Be prepared for selfies, Snaps, and your mom’s camera with bold brows, a glossy lip, and glowy skin like Zendaya’s. While we can’t help you perfect your photo angles, we can suggest using COVERGIRL’s Easy Breezy Brow Fill + Define Brow Pencil ($4; target.com) to fill in brows and a coat of COVERGIRL’s Colorlicious Jumbo Gloss Balm Creams in Caramel Cream ($7; target.com) for a shiny nude lip.

Emma Watson

A special occasion like prom calls for liner with a few extra details. If a cat-eye is your go-to makeup on school days, elevate it by trying a cool negative space wing like Watson’s. After tracing Watson’s lash line with black liner, celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua created the outline of the wing using Jane Iredale’s Liquid Eyeliner in Black/Brown ($21; dermstore.com), but left it empty instead of filling it in. A peachy lipstick like Christophe Danchaud’s Lipstick in Absolution #20 ($29; absolution-cosmetics.com) will keep the focus all on the statement eye.

Olivia Culpo 

Trust us when we say a bold eyeshadow color like the lilac shade Culpo wore to the 2017 Oscars is a lot easier to pull off then it seems. The vibrant makeup shade is a great option to make a minimalist dress stand out on the dancefloor. Even better: the star’s pro Sir John used a drugstore staple to create Culpo’s smoky eye magic. He blended the two shades in L’Oreal Paris’s Infallible Eye Paints in Shady Violet ($8; target.com) to get the perfect vivid hue.

