6 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Make Orange Eyeshadow Happen

Along with pink and red, orange is one of the few makeup shades we never thought we’d want to wear on our eyes. But, there’s a first time for everything. A handful of celebrity red carpet makeup looks demonstrate that the warm and sunny color is actually quite wearable with the right application and product.

And we’re not talking neon orange. Celebrities are favoring deeper, burnt variations of the hue that are extremely flattering and versatile. In the pot the shadow probably looks intimidating, but it can serve as a pop of color, cooler, unexpected alternative to a nude base. "What I love about orange as an eyeshadow is how versatile it compliments every eye color," says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin who's created orange eyeshadow looks on stars like Jessica Alba. "From bright blue eyes to the deepest brown, it'll create a cool effect to your eyes. For a creative color pop, go graphic with it in a shape. For a subtle hint of flair, mix it with a shimmery chocolate brown for a smokey effect."

Ahead, we’ve rounded up six celebrity-approved ways on how to incorporate orange eyeshadow into your look.