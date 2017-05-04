6 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Make Orange Eyeshadow Happen

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
May 04, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Along with pink and red, orange is one of the few makeup shades we never thought we’d want to wear on our eyes. But, there’s a first time for everything. A handful of celebrity red carpet makeup looks demonstrate that the warm and sunny color is actually quite wearable with the right application and product.

And we’re not talking neon orange. Celebrities are favoring deeper, burnt variations of the hue that are extremely flattering and versatile. In the pot the shadow probably looks intimidating, but it can serve as a pop of color, cooler, unexpected alternative to a nude base. "What I love about orange as an eyeshadow is how versatile it compliments every eye color," says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin who's created orange eyeshadow looks on stars like Jessica Alba. "From bright blue eyes to the deepest brown, it'll create a cool effect to your eyes. For a creative color pop, go graphic with it in a shape. For a subtle hint of flair, mix it with a shimmery chocolate brown for a smokey effect."

VIDEO: Make Me Emily Ratajkowski Featuring Laura Brown

Ahead, we’ve rounded up six celebrity-approved ways on how to incorporate orange eyeshadow into your look.

1 of 6 Venturelli/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Instead of a nude smoky eye, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo used a burnt sienna shade as the base for the actress's 2017 Golden Globes smoky eye look. The pro brushed Chanel Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Convitise ($36; chanel.com) on her lids and inner corners, and layered the gold and copper shades from Chanel Quadra Eyeshadow in Codes Élégants and Codes Subtil ($61 each; chanel.com) on top for extra dimension. 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

Zendaya makes a major case for matching your eye makeup to your outfit and we are here for it. The actress opted for a two-tone look and brushed a metallic shadow on her eyelids and lower lash line with a matte shade layered and fanned up towards the brow bone on top.

3 of 6 kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner 

There isn't a hair color or makeup shade Jenner is afraid to try. For a more colorful approach to a neutral grey or nude smoky eye, use a matte burnt sienna shadow on your lids and along the lower lash line. 

Advertisement
4 of 6 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Jessica Alba 

"Metallic clementine" is how pro Daniel Martin described the shimmery orange eyeshadow look he gave Jessica Alba. He swept a mix of Honest Beauty's Creme Blush in Truly Charming ($22; target.com) and Honest Beauty's Spotlight + Strobe Kit ($35; target.com) all over the star's lids to get the shiny effect. 

Advertisement
5 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez 

File Gomez's makeup as another example that monochromatic makeup is here to stay. The star demonstrated that an easy way to pull off orange eyeshadow is by coordinating it with your lip. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo swept the shimmery eyeshadow all over Gomez's lids and fanned it up towards her brow bone and outer corners of her eyes. 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Joan Smalls

"Sunset" is one way to describe the supermodel's two-tone orange eye makeup created by Patrick Ta. To get a similar look, sweep a burnt sienna shadow across your lids and fan it up towards the brow bone. Next, take a deep brown shade and smuge it onto the outer corners of your eyes to add depth. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!