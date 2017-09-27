Everyone in Hollywood Is Matching Their Lipstick and Eyeshadow

We owe Hollywood a huge thank you—never has it been easier to put together your makeup look for a night out. Taking complimentary colors out of the equation, celebrities are embracing all things monochrome with not only their outfits, but also with their makeup.

Call it a new "eyes and lips" rule, your favorite celebrities are picking the very same color for their eyeshadow as they are their lipstick. Burgundy lips? Their glam squads reach for the rich red shade to cover their eyelids, too. We've seen it happen in red, pink, orange, and more and on stars like Rihanna, Sophia Bush, and Zendaya, to name just a few.

Ready to make matchy-matchy happen for you? Keep scrolling for shopping suggestions, how-tos, and to see how Hollywood is getting it done.

1 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hailey Baldwin

You love your neutral matte lippy and your sand tone eyeshadow palette, so it only makes sense to put them together. Opt for a shadow lineup like what’s inside the Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette ($27; sephora.com) and then reach for your favorite flesh-colored liquid lipstick.

2 of 6 Venturelli/WireImage

Kate Bosworth

Celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson picked pretty peachy tones for Bosworth’s lids and cheeks, and went for a similar coral-pink tone for her lips.

3 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

To create Priyanka Chopra’s red-plum eye look, celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff mixed Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colours in Plum and Burnished Bronze ($29 each; nordstrom.com) and Rituel De Fille Eye Soot in Vescera ($38; ritueldefille.com). For the glossy finish, she topped off the lids with Glossier Haloscope in Moonstone ($22; glossier.com).

4 of 6 Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Rihanna

No one does matching makeup quite like RiRi. We know a palette is on the way, but in the meantime, you can copy Rihanna’s look by enlisting the help of her Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Unicorn ($25; sephora.com) for your lids and cheeks and a shimmery purple lip gloss to coordinate.

5 of 6 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Rita Ora

Instead of going for the expected red shadow, Rita Ora made the trend her own with a tiny red heart on the corner of her eyes that matched her scarlet red lipstick. To get a similar look, try Rimmel Provocolips Lip Color in Kiss Me You Fool ($7; target.com).

6 of 6 JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Sophia Bush

Orange you glad we showed you this makeup trend? Pun aside, it's a pretty and unexpected way to break out the orange eyeshadow tin that hasn't gotten much playtime in your palette. Channel Sophia Bush by very lightly sweeping a hue like Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brick ($12; sephora.com) over your lids and matching with a coral-tinted lip gloss.

