Everyone in Hollywood Is Matching Their Lipstick and Eyeshadow

We owe Hollywood a huge thank you—never has it been easier to put together your makeup look for a night out. Taking complimentary colors out of the equation, celebrities are embracing all things monochrome with not only their outfits, but also with their makeup.

Call it a new "eyes and lips" rule, your favorite celebrities are picking the very same color for their eyeshadow as they are their lipstick. Burgundy lips? Their glam squads reach for the rich red shade to cover their eyelids, too. We've seen it happen in red, pink, orange, and more and on stars like Rihanna, Sophia Bush, and Zendaya, to name just a few.

Ready to make matchy-matchy happen for you? Keep scrolling for shopping suggestions, how-tos, and to see how Hollywood is getting it done.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty