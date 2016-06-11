7 Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Bronzers for Summer-Ready Skin

"This is the best bronzer for sure! It's matte, [the color] is not orange and it's easy to blend and build. I love it just after an illuminating moisturizer if you don't wear foundation, or use it last if you do. Use it with a medium-sized powder brush and dust all over the face, focusing on the cheeks, forehead and bridge of the nose. When I use it on myself, I actually love applying it with my fingers." —Melanie Inglessis, makeup artist who works with Olivia Wilde and Kate Hudson.

"I've used this for years, and it continues to be one of my favorite bronzers for clients and even for myself! The texture is creamy but still a little dry so it has staying power and the color is the perfect shade to replicate a real sun-kissed glow. If [you're] wearing it by itself, apply it first, use concealer where needed and then go back over the entire face very lightly with the product. If [you're] using foundation, apply the foundation first and then add the bronzer, making sure to apply to all of the angles of the face where the sun would naturally hit. I like to use a large dual fiber brush to apply this [because] the stippling effect gives the most natural look to the skin and you can buff the product in so it blends with your foundation." —Kayleen McAdams, makeup artist who works with Rachel McAdams and Jessica Biel.