10 Celebrity-Approved Homecoming Makeup Ideas

Samir Hussein/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
Sep 28, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

You may have had your dress and hair figured out since the first day of classes, but your makeup is the final factor missing from your Homecoming ensemble equation. A swipe of the perfect lipstick shade or a killer smoky eye is just final detail you need to make your fall formal look double tap-worthy. If you’re still at a loss on how to shine on the big night, look no further than your favorite celebrities’ looks from the red carpet. It may not be fall formal, but it’s safe to say that stars know how to deliver major #MakeupGoals. Whether simple or dramatic makeup is your style, these 10 celebrity looks are guaranteed to stand out at your Homecoming dance.

1 of 10 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Kristen Stewart 

There's no better opportunity than a fall formal to try a daring beauty look. Kristen's strip of red liner along her lower lash line is a welcome edgy twist to a graphic cat eye. To get the look for your own big night, use Chanel Le Crayon Yeux in Berry Lucky ($29; chanel.com) to add the pop of color. 

Advertisement
2 of 10 John Shearer/WireImage

Emily Ratajkoswki 

Metallic aquamarine shadow is guaranteed to impress not only your friends, but your date too. To create Emily's elegant blue eyeshadow look for the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet, celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo used LORAC Cosmetics Front of the Line PRO Eye Pencils in Navy and Aqua ($20 each; nordstrom.com), and the blue shades in LORAC Cosmetics PRO Palettes 2 and 3 ($44 each; nordstrom.com). 

3 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zendaya 

There's no denying it, Zendaya's highlight from the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards red carpet is out-of-this-world. To really shine at your dance, follow the star's ingenious trick to getting a fresh, dewy face. She rubbed on a dallop of an oily balm like Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($6; target.com) before using the shimmery light shade from CoverGirl's Trunaked Nudes Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com) as her highlighter. 

Advertisement
4 of 10 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp 

Subtle, neutral eye makeup can work equally well for first period or Homecoming night. Lily's soft lined eye is an after-school upgrade of your go-to daytime makeup, and can be recreated with just three products. To create the look that the actress wore to a recent Chanel dinner, celebrity makeup artist Christophe Danchaud used two pencils: Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Agapé and Eros ($33 each; chanel.com). Once the line was drawn, he applied a touch of Chanel Qudara Eyeshadow in Candeur et Expérience ($61; chanel.com) around her eyes. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gigi Hadid 

A fresh lace and berry lip are a match made in fall formal makeup heaven. For a flattering shade like Gigi's swipe on Maybelline Color Sensational Loaded Bold Lipstick in Midnight Merlot ($6; target.com).

Advertisement
6 of 10 Samir Hussein/Getty

Bella Hadid 

If elegant and glamorous is the name of your Homecoming makeup game, look no further than Bella's romantic look. Add subtle definition to your features by blending the two shades of Dior Diorblush Sculpt Professional Contouring Powder Blush ($44; sephora.com) together on the apples of your cheeks, and use the darker color on the hollows of your cheeks. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sarah Hyland 

Sarah's precise, exaggerated winged eyeliner deserves a crown of its own. Create your own cat eye of epic proportions with a fine-tip liner such as L'Oreal Paris Infallible 16HR Never-Fail Eyeliner ($8; target.com), which makes drawing a straight line and building upon it simple. 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift 

Taylor's red lip classic thing that we all like also makes for a stellar Homecoming look too. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o 

There's no better setting than under the dance floor lights for trying an on-trend glitter lip. Take a cue from Lupita and swipe on a sparkly gloss such as Lancome Color Fever Gloss in Candied Coral ($27; lancome-usa.com) to flawlessly pull-off the daring look. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez 

You can do no wrong with a sultry, smoky eye like Selena's. The classic eye makeup look is guaranteed to stand out on the dance floor. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!