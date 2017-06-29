4 Celebrity Makeup Looks that Prove Green Eye Makeup Is Actually Wearable

Next to orange and blue, green is probably the one eyeshadow color that's left in your palette when you've gone through the rest of the shades. We get why the shadow is intimidating: whether its shimmery or matte, green doesn't exactly scream "versatile." But, if you give the shade a chance, you'll see that when it's applied correctly, it can enhance a number of eye colors. 

Need proof? Look no further than the red carpet. Celebs have been delivering green eye makeup moments that can easily be DIY-ed at home. 

If you're convinced enough to give the shade a try, we've rounded up our favorite ways celebrities are wearing green eye makeup to give you a few ideas for your own look. 

Jamie Chung 

If you aren't sure you're brave enough to go from 0 to 100 when trying green eye makeup, start working the shade into your looks in baby steps. Chung's under eye liner is the perfect starting point. Take a turquoise pencil like Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Deep End ($20; sephora.com) and trace the pencil along your lower waterline for a shot of color that isn't too out there from your usual subtle eye makeup. 

Emily Ratajkowski 

You could stick with one eyeliner, or you can work with a handful of shades in the same color family. That's the approach Ratajkowski's makeup artist Hung Vanngo took when he did the star's makeup for the 2017 Met Gala. Along with a blue liner and gold shade for contrast, Vanngo used Marc Jacobs Beauty's Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Whirl(pool) ($25; sephora.com) to create the winged-portion of the eye look. 

Rowan Blanchard 

The key to wearing a vibrant emerald shadow like Blanchard's is to keep the rest of your makeup simple and clean. Sweep the green half of NARS's Duo Eyeshadow in Mad Mad World ($36; sephora.com) for a similar look. 

Zendaya 

Leave it to Zendaya, who's known for trying just about every beauty look to show us that a flattering green smoky eye is possible. Use the shades in COVERGIRL's Queen Collection Eye Shadow Quad in Blue Notes ($6; walmart.com) to do a similar eye at home. 

