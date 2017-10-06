The Bright Lipstick Shade Everyone in Hollywood is Wearing 

Reaching for a vampy oxblood lipstick during the fall isn't groundbreaking. In fact, it's probably just as obvious to you as switching up your usual coffee order for a PSL as soon as the beverage makes its return to Starbucks's menu. But why be predictable when there's so many other lipstick shades out there? At least, that's the message that the running list of celebs who've been wearing hot pink lipstick on the red carpet this season are telling us.

The fact that wearing a vibrant lipstick after the humidity has lifted is exactly what makes the hot pink shade feel fresh for fall. "I think hot pink lipstick is fresh for fall because it’s so unexpected!," says celebrity makeup artist Daniel Chinchilla. "We're so used to pulling out our reds and plums during the fall that pink just catches people off guard and makes them stare!"

Agreed. If you're ready for all eyes to be on your lips, Chinchilla recommends starting by lining your pout with a deeper liner than your hot pink lipstick shade of choice. After applying the lipstick, go over it with a darker color to accentuate and add depth to the lips. "Try using the lip liner over the lipstick," he says. "This way it blends easier and you don’t have a dark ring around your mouth."

As for the rest of your makeup, Chinchilla recommends pairing a hot pink lip with warm copper eyeshadow shades, or a clean lid with winged liner. "Don't forget a few coats of mascara to really make your eyes pop!" says Chinchilla. On the cheeks, he suggests a bronzed cheek with a touch of highlight.

If you are willing to give your plum and oxblood lipsticks a break this fall, we asked Chinchilla for his recommendations on the best hot pink lipstick shades for every skin tone. Keep scrolling for his picks.

