The Eyeshadow Shade Every Celeb Is Wearing Right Now 

A wine-stained lip isn't fall's biggest beauty trend. This year it's all about putting the autumnal shade on your eyes. Let your favorite celebs' red carpet makeup looks serve as proof that burgundy is going to be eyeshadow color you're going to want to try to tackle next.

Deeper than red, burgundy is still just as bold, but its purplish undertone keeps the color from taking a wrong turn and looking sickly when it's on your eyes. From Sarah Hyland's monochromatic smoky eye to Mandy Moore's sheer wash of color on her lids, there's a myriad of examples to look to for ideas on how to wear the shade.

If you need inspiration before jumping onto the trend, we've got you. Here, we've rounded up six ways to wear burgundy eyeshadow as seen on the red carpet.

1 of 6 John Shearer/Getty

Debra Messing 

Messing wore a burgundy-spiked bronze smoky eye to the 2017 Emmys. Makeup artist Jeannia Robinette created the metallic eye makeup by layering an eggplant shade like the one in Lancôme's Color Design 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette in Olive Soleil over a copper base created using a shade from the same Lancôme palette in Kissed By Gold ($50; lancome-usa.com). A ton of Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara ($25; lancome-usa.com) finished the red carpet look. 

2 of 6 Steve Granitz/Getty

Priyanka Chopra 

Taking a full-on approach to burgundy can be intimidating, but Chopra demonstrated how it can be done on the 2017 Emmys red carpet. The actress's makeup artist Pati Dubroff used Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Plum and Burnished Bronze ($29 each; sephora.com), and Rituel de Fille's Ash and Ember Eye Soot in Viscera ($38; ritueldefille.com) for extra redness. To keep the color theme going, the pro applied a few coats of Kevyn Aucoin's The Expert Mascara in Bloodroses ($29; sephora.com). She finished by mixing Glossier's Haloscope Highlighter in Moonstone ($22; glossier.com) with some eye grease to give the eye makeup a glossy effect. Not only does this step add shine, it will also tone down a bold eye makeup shade if you're having second thoughts about how adventurous you're feeling with your look. 

3 of 6 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Mandy Moore 

Consider Moore's subtle wash of burgundy shadow on her lids your gateway into venturing out from your standard neutral eye makeup. Try sweeping a single coat of L'Oreal Paris's shimmery Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Violet Beaute ($6; walgreens.com) on your lids and along your lower lash line to recreate the look.  

4 of 6 Tony Barson/Getty

Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin's shimmery wine-stained smoky eye was blended out with a warm champagne shadow to soften the entire look. Follow your shadow up with a tight line on your upper and lower lash lines, and a few coats of volumizng mascara like the tube from Baldwin's Modelco collaboration ($24; modelco.com). 

5 of 6 Chance Yeh/Getty

Shay Mitchell 

The tight-line of matchy-matchy burgundy liner along Mitchell's lower lash line brought a bit of edge to the soft halo of eyeshadow her makeup artist Patrick Ta applied around her eyes in a coordinating shade. To copy the look, try a sheer shadow like wine shade in Smashbox's Cover Shot: Eye Palettes in Ablaze ($29; sephora.com) and Smashbox's Always Sharp 3D Liner in 3D Gemstone ($21; sephora.com). 

6 of 6 Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

Sarah Hyland 

At this year's Variety pre-Emmys party, Hyland wore a monochromatic oxblood makeup look that matched her sequined dress. Included in the mix was a metallic smoky eye, which is surprisingly easy to recreate. The Modern Family star's makeup artist Allan Avendaño used the burgundy shade from MAC's Pro Eye Palette: The Romantic ($40; maccosmetics.com) and haloed it around her entire eye. He reached for Pat McGrath Labs Copper 002 Pigment ($35; patmcgrath.com) and brushed it on the inner corners of her eyes. Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter in Opal ($41; sephora.com) was used along Hyland's brow bone as a highlighter. A few coats of L'Oreal's Voluminous Mascara ($6; target.com) was the finishing touch. 

