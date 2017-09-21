The Eyeshadow Shade Every Celeb Is Wearing Right Now 

A wine-stained lip isn't fall's biggest beauty trend. This year it's all about putting the autumnal shade on your eyes. Let your favorite celebs' red carpet makeup looks serve as proof that burgundy is going to be eyeshadow color you're going to want to try to tackle next.

Deeper than red, burgundy is still just as bold, but its purplish undertone keeps the color from taking a wrong turn and looking sickly when it's on your eyes. From Sarah Hyland's monochromatic smoky eye to Mandy Moore's sheer wash of color on her lids, there's a myriad of examples to look to for ideas on how to wear the shade.

If you need inspiration before jumping onto the trend, we've got you. Here, we've rounded up six ways to wear burgundy eyeshadow as seen on the red carpet.

