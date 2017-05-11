5 Celebrities Who Will Convince You to Wear Bright Eyeliner

If you like your eyeliner like you drink your coffee: black, then convincing you to swap your pencil for a bright shade is probably the equivelent of a barista mistakingly handing you a cup of decaf. But, if the eye makeup that your favorite celebrities have recently been wearing is any indication, you're going to start to consider adding a shot of color to your makeup routine.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Ruth Negga have all been embracing technicolor liner, and while the bright shades might seem intimidating, they can be easy to pull off with the right pencil and application. From a clean cat-flick, to a reverse eyeliner, we've rounded up five ways to wear colorful eyeliner, no matter your skill level, or how much you fear bold shades.

Keep scrolling to see five celebrities that will convince you to give your black eyeliner a break.

VIDEO: These Makeup Removers Will Literally Melt the Makeup Off Your Face