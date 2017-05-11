5 Celebrities Who Will Convince You to Wear Bright Eyeliner

Erin Lukas
May 11, 2017

If you like your eyeliner like you drink your coffee: black, then convincing you to swap your pencil for a bright shade is probably the equivelent of a barista mistakingly handing you a cup of decaf. But, if the eye makeup that your favorite celebrities have recently been wearing is any indication, you're going to start to consider adding a shot of color to your makeup routine.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Ruth Negga have all been embracing technicolor liner, and while the bright shades might seem intimidating, they can be easy to pull off with the right pencil and application. From a clean cat-flick, to a reverse eyeliner, we've rounded up five ways to wear colorful eyeliner, no matter your skill level, or how much you fear bold shades.

Keep scrolling to see five celebrities that will convince you to give your black eyeliner a break.

1 of 5 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kerry Washington

Blink and you might just miss Kerry's white liner she wore to the 2017 Met Gala. If the thought of ditching your black eyeliner stresses you out, take the actress's approach to wearing a colored line. Kerry's makeup artist Carola Gonzalez drew a thin line along her lash line that winged out into a subtle flick. Since it wasn't too bold, the liner fit in with the star's monochromatic look for the night, and made her eyes pop. 

2 of 5 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga

Naturally, the art pop queen has embraced colored eyeliner with a graphic look. For her headlining performance during the first weekend of Coachella, the singer wore brushstrokes of neon green eyeshadow on the creases of her lids, and indigo liner along her lower lash lines. Afrer drawing a sharp black wing with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer ($25; sephora.com), makeup artist Sarah Tanno reached for Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Out Of The Blue ($25; sephora.com) to trace her lower lash line and blended it in until the shade met the black winged liner. Gaga, oh la la indeed. 

3 of 5 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Ruth Negga

A sharp, clean line is the easiest gateway into wearing colored liner. Case in point: The cerulan shade Ruth wore to the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Aside from the bold liner she kept the rest of her makeup simple with a fresh no-makeup makeup look. For a similar liner to Ruth's, try Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Fervent Blue ($33; chanel.com).

4 of 5 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Emily Ratajkowski

At the 2017 Met Gala Emily's multicolored liner wouldn't have looked out of place on the museum's walls. To create the kaleidoscopic effect, the actress's makeup artist Hung Vanngo used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Whirl(pool) ($25; sephora.com) across her lash line and extended past the outer corner of the eye. Next, he reached for the pencil in the shade "Over(night)" and slightly blended the two shades together for added definition. For the final touch, the pro traced Emily's under eye with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eye Liner in Sunset ($25; sephora.com), a warm bronze shade.

5 of 5 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Dianna Agron

On colored liner scale of 1 to 10, Dianna's pink reverse eyeliner is an 11. If you're feeling bold, the look is a foolproof way to standout at a party. To keep the liner from making your eyes look sickly, trace the top lash line with a clean black wing, and wear a sheer, rosy lip shade with the same undertones as the pink liner. 

