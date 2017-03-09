Celebrity Cat Eyes That Will Make You Hoard Liquid Liner

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 09, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Mastering the feline flick doesn’t come without frustration or several packets of makeup wipes, but it’s a life achievement that will transform your beauty routine. The classic beauty look has stood the test of time, never not making a statement with its precise, crisp wings. And if there was ever a time to attempt a cat eye, it's now. Liquid liners are more innovative than ever, allowing you to draw on a clean line with ease. Celebrities are even giving it new life on the red carpet with graphic shapes and even in bold, bright colors. Keep scrolling for all the eye inspiration you'll ever need, plus a few liner shopping suggestions.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson's negative-space cat eye brought a modern element to her fairytale-like hairstyle on the Beauty and the Beast premiere red carpet. To get the chic and minimal wing, her makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua reached for the Jane Iredale Liquid Liner in Brown ($21; janeiredale.com).

Zoë Kravitz

Graphic eyes are trending this fashion month, and Zoë Kravitz was ahead of the game with her take on the classic cat eye at the Saint Laurent runway show in Paris. Her wings extended underneath her brows, acting like floating liner. 

Vanessa Hudgens

To create Vanessa Hudgens's bold and edgy cat eye, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta utilized the power of Chanel eyeliner. While we don't know the exact product Ta used, the brand has an option for every gel, liquid, and cream eyeliner lover alike. 

Nina Dobrev

Celebrity makeup artist Spencer Barnes was inspired by Audrey Hepburn when creating this Oscars after party beauty look for Nina Dobrev. The precise flick? It was drawn on using e.l.f Intense Ink Eyeliner in Blackest Black ($3; target.com).

Lily Collins

Get ready for brow and eyeliner envy. Lily Collins's Old Hollywood glam look was complete with cat eye wings both featuring minimal negative space. 

Kelsea Ballerini

Singer Kelsea Ballerini's metallic blue eyeshadow was winged out into two thick flicks, proving you can rock a cat eye even if you don't have a liquid liner at your disposal. 

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox's stunning editorial take on the cat-eye at the Grammys featured tightlining and gemstones. 

