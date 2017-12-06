Celebrity-Approved Berry Lipstick Looks to Try This Winter

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 06, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Like a pair of black leather booties and a functional but cute coat, berry lipstick is a winter mainstay. More adventurous and slightly moodier than a classic crimson tube, it's the lip color that makes everything look a bit more stylish and chic. It's also umbrellas way more shades than your gothic-inspired vampy purple. Whether you prefer a red tint that veers more raspberry or something that deserves the label plum, you can find a berry lipstick hue that flatters you.

Get started by scrolling through this gallery of celebrity-inspired makeup looks complete with InStyle-approved shopping suggestions.

1 of 6 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Margot Robbie

You don't have to worry about anything competing with a bold lipstick shade if you allow it to be the sole focal point of your look. Create a beauty look similar to Margot Robbie's by filling in and brushing up your brows and applying a few coats of lengthening mascara. Then, swipe on a wine-red lipstick shade like Urban Decay's Vice Lipstick in Hex ($17; sephora.com), cleaning up any mishaps around your lips with a concealer brush.

2 of 6 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

Go for a glossy berry lipstick with moisturizing properties to copy Dakota Johnson's minimalist beauty look—opt for a product like Gucci's Lip Luxurious Moisture-Rich Lipstick in Wild Amarena ($40; neimanmarcus.com).

3 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra

Try out the monochromatic makeup trend by choosing the very same hue for both your lips and your eyes. But to recreate Chopra's exact lipstick look, you'll need to mix Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in An Affair ($28; sephora.com) and Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Red Chocolate ($25; nordstrom.com).

4 of 6 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Viola Davis

To balance out a deep plum lipstick like Viola Davis, add warmth to your cheeks with a rosy blush. For a similar look, try a satin lipstick like Tom Ford Lip Color in After Dark ($54; sephora.com).

5 of 6 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Lily Collins

After applying a lip color like Lancôme Color Design Lipstick in Racy ($23; nordstrom.com), take your favorite shimmery highlighter and gently dap it in the corner of your eyes to copy Lily Collins's ethereal beauty look.

6 of 6 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Complement neutral shimmery eyeshadow with a berry lipstick that veers red like Jessica Alba with a shade like Honest Beauty's Truly Kissable Lip Crayon in Strawberry Kiss ($18; target.com).

