11 Celebrity Halloween Makeup Looks You Can't Miss   

jennaldewan/Instagram
Dobrina Zhekova
Oct 31, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Some celebs take Halloween very seriously. And no, that's not a complaint. They go for it. In fact, sometimes it's even hard to recognize who's under all those layers of foundation, eye shadow, and hair dye, which makes it more of a (fun) guessing game.

From Kylie's perfect impersonation of Xtina's "Dirty" days (nose and lip piercings included) to Jenna Dewan Tatum's magical unicorn incarnation, here are a few celebs who totally slayed Halloween (umm, metaphorically speaking, of course).

1 of 12 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

Advertisement
2 of 12 makeupbyariel/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

3 of 12 makeupbyariel/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga

Advertisement
4 of 12 emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

Advertisement
5 of 12 therealsarahhyland/Instagram

Sarah Hyland

Advertisement
6 of 12 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Advertisement
7 of 12 jennaldewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Advertisement
8 of 12 cindycrawford/Instagram

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Presley Gerber

Advertisement
9 of 12 hungvanngo/Instagram

Katy Perry

Advertisement
10 of 12 emmaroberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts

Advertisement
11 of 12 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

Advertisement
12 of 12 ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!