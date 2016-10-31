11 Celebrity Halloween Makeup Looks You Can't Miss   

Some celebs take Halloween very seriously. And no, that's not a complaint. They go for it. In fact, sometimes it's even hard to recognize who's under all those layers of foundation, eye shadow, and hair dye, which makes it more of a (fun) guessing game.

From Kylie's perfect impersonation of Xtina's "Dirty" days (nose and lip piercings included) to Jenna Dewan Tatum's magical unicorn incarnation, here are a few celebs who totally slayed Halloween (umm, metaphorically speaking, of course).