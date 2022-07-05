6 Caribbean-Founded Makeup Brands to Try this Summer

All the colorful, bold palettes you'll love.

Published on July 5, 2022
6 Caribbean Makeup Brands to try this Summer
As a makeup lover, I was taking a look through my collection the other day and suddenly, it dawned on me: other than Fenty Beauty, I didn't own any products that represented my Caribbean culture.

While Rihanna has the beauty industry on lock — and quite literally set the foundation benchmark at a 40 shade minimum — I wanted to discover other cosmetics brands that were inspired by their homelands. And, and course, also share them with you.

Here, I've rounded up six of the best underrepresented, indie makeup brands that channel everything the Caribbean represents.

Yardie Cosmetics

Yardie Cosmetics
$35; yardiecosmetics.com

Santana Spence founded Yardie Cosmetics to pay homage to her Jamaican roots and share her culture with the rest of the beauty world. The brand's products are named after various parts of Jamaican culture; from the Patois language, Rastafarianism, the land, and food. All of Yardie Cosmetics are both cruelty-free and vegan.

While all the products are stellar, we're fans of the One People Foundation. Named after Jamaica's motto: "Out of many, one people," the foundation is lightweight, blendable, and a great match for anyone who desires a more natural-looking formula.

Luna Magic

Luna Magic
$20; lunamagic.com

Luna Magic was founded by Afro-Latina, Dominican sisters Mabel and Shaira Frias. Together, they created a brand that celebrates their multicultural roots and Latin culture. The brand's main mission is to make affordable products that showcase the vibrancy of Caribbean and Latin America culture.

If you're interested in giving the brand a test run, we recommend giving the UNO Shadow Palette a try. This 12-pan palette is inspired by Latin culture and music, which explains its arrangement of bold, vibrant shades of magenta and metallic shimmers with neutral shades that complement all skin tones.

Alamar Cosmetics

Alamar
$15; alamarcosmetics.com

After spending a few years in the makeup industry, Gabriela Trujillo decided to create her own cosmetics brand to celebrate her Cuban heritage. Named after Trujillo's hometown Alamar, Cuba, Alamar cosmetics captures Cuban pride and self-expression.

The La Playa- Sun Soaked Highlighter is perfect for anyone looking for a subtle glow. This product will make your skin shine with its glossy shimmer, and its liquid-to-powder formula offers a buttery texture and buildable application.

Necromancy Cosmetica

Necromancy Cosmetica
$16; necromancycosmetica.com

Named after necromancy, the practice of magic involving communication with the dead, Puerto Rican-based founders Des and Zal created Necromancy Cosmetica to showcase their love for brooding and striking makeup, all while sourcing 100% vegan materials.

For a witchy vibe, try the brand's lipstick in Deadly Nightshade. Named after the highly toxic plant, this light gray matte formula will give you the perfect finish.

Sacha Cosmetics

Sacha Cosmetics
$15; sachacosmetics.com

Sacha Cosmetics was founded in 1979 in Trinidad and Tobago with the mission of creating a line all Caribbean women could wear and enjoy. The brand specializes in high-performance products to cater to all complexions.

The brand's Liquid Concealer is a knockout — instantly covering blemishes, dark circles, and acne scars. Its formula is bendable for a smooth, natural finish and is suitable for all skin types.

Gaëlla Cosmetics

Gaelle Cosmetics
$36; gaellecosmetics.com

Founded in 2017 by Safyie Jean-Pierre, Gaëlle Cosmetics' main goal is to blend creativity, fun, and lightheartedness into each product. The brand's collections are meant to capture a slice of Jamaican boldness, and signify the strength of the island's women. Plus, it's all for a good cause: Gaëlla Cosmetics donates $1 from each online sale to healthcare and educational facilities in Jamaica.

We recommending grabbing the brand's Pack of Lipsticks. The mousse soft pack of lipsticks will make your lips pop with four bold colors to choose from. The formulas also contain macadamia nut oil as well as vitamin E to nourish and hydrate the lips.

