Daily Beauty Buzz: Cara Delevingne's Color Blocked Makeup 

Cara Delevingne has been killing it on the red carpet circuit for her new film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Along with her futuristic sequined and tailored outfits, the star's beauty looks also deserve a moment of appreciation.

It's been a hot minute since we called monochromatic makeup as the trend every celeb will wear on the red carpet, so if you've been wondering what's going to come next, look no further than Delevingne's makeup at the French premiere of the film.

Instead of pairing her shimmery pink shadow and cat-eye combo with a lipstick in the same color range, makeup artist Molly Stern swiped a demi-matte red on her lips, then the dusted a soft blush that matched the pink eyeshadow on Delevingne's cheeks to balance the effect. For similar shades try one of the shadows in Rimmel London's Magnif'Eyes Eyeshadow Palette ($8; target.com) and the brand's Take The Stage Matte Lipstick in Red ($7; walmart.com).

As if Delevingne's makeup wasn't reason to bookmark her look, the hair's hairstylist Mara Roszak put yet another spin on her pixie cut. Last week, Roszak applied metallic flecks to the sides and bottom of Delevingne's hair, but for this look she took the sparkle-factor one step further by painting green glitter gel in the same place. The effect was both ethereal and otherworldly, pairing well with Delevingne's sequined Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Gradient sparkles dusted on a platinum pixie✨ @majormoonn gel really elates the inner child. #CaraDelevingne thank you for letting us play A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Thanks for all of the beauty and fashion inspo, Cara. We can't wait to see what you'll do next.