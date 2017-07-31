Camila Cabello Is the New Face of L'Oréal Paris 

Image zoom lorealmakeup/Instagram

Another reason why you won't find Camila Cabello crying in the club: The singer-songwriter was just named the newest spokesperson of L'Oréal Paris.

The new L'Orealista is in good company. The brand counts Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning, and Julianne Moore, to name a few, amongst its other spokespeople. Cabello shared the news with a video post on Instagram over the weekend.

“I’m so excited to join this multicultural, multi-talented family of creatives, actresses, singers, models, people going after their goals and following their inner voice," said Cabello in a statement. "I’m grateful for this incredible opportunity to work together to create empowering, uplifting campaigns that really speak to women and girls from all over. Not to mention getting to shoot in Paris!!! For all of you making your own dreams out there, ‘We’re worth it!’”

We can't wait to see the 20-year-old's first campaign, and what her signature shade of L'Oréal pink will look like.