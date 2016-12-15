10 of the Buzziest Beauty Products on Instagram in 2016

We learn about budding celebrity romances, the best vacation spots, and randomly, the prettiest food to take pics of all on Instagram, so it’s not that surprising that we discover and freak out over new beauty products on the social platform, too. In fact, it’s been a godsend because while we don’t have time to make daily trips to Sephora, if there is access to speedy wifi, we can quickly scroll through our feed multiple times a day.

And because the year is coming to an end, we’re taking a look back at some of the buzziest products to make an appearance on Instagram in 2016. At the very least, it’ll give you a chance to double tap ‘em if you haven’t already.