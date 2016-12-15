10 of the Buzziest Beauty Products on Instagram in 2016

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 15, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

We learn about budding celebrity romances, the best vacation spots, and randomly, the prettiest food to take pics of all on Instagram, so it’s not that surprising that we discover and freak out over new beauty products on the social platform, too. In fact, it’s been a godsend because while we don’t have time to make daily trips to Sephora, if there is access to speedy wifi, we can quickly scroll through our feed multiple times a day.

And because the year is coming to an end, we’re taking a look back at some of the buzziest products to make an appearance on Instagram in 2016. At the very least, it’ll give you a chance to double tap ‘em if you haven’t already.

1 of 10 toofaced/Instagram

Too Faced Sweet Peach Collection

From the blush to the bronze/glow palette to the eyeshadow compilation, the Internet had a field day over Too Faced's Sweet Peach collection. Might have something to do with the emoji, no?

Too Faced $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 makeupbymario/Instagram

Anastasia Beverly Hills Master Palette By Mario

When Kim Kardashian's go-to makeup artist launches an eyeshadow palette with cult-status beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, you can expect everyone in IG, celebrities included, to go crazy with anticipation. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 jeffreestar/Instagram

Jeffree Star Skin Frost Highlighters

Before we go any further, we should note that the world was obsessed with highlighter this year. But Jeffree Star's made quite the impression on the Interwebs. We even gave them a test to see how they would look IRL.

Jeffree Star $29 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 kyliecosmetics/Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits

You kind of can't talk about 2016 beauty products without mentioning Kylie Jenner stocking, and then restocking, her Kylie Lip Kits. Just to give you an idea of the celebrity's scope in the beauty community, if you search #kyliecosmetics on Instagram, well over a million pics pop up. If you have a method for scoring one before they stash sells out, we should talk. 

Kylie Cosmetics $30 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 sigmabeauty/Instagram

Sigma Beauty Lip Switch

To be frank, pretty much holographic everything had a moment this year, from nails (banked 80K pics on IG!) to highlighter to lips. Sigma Beauty had the spotlight with their glassy tubes, but they've since sold out. Surprise? 

Advertisement
6 of 10 mollycosmetics/Instagram

Molly Cosmetics Silisponge

Who wouldn't freak-out over a makeup sponge that looks like something you'd find in a padded bra? We've devoted hours to praising the genius invention that is a beautyblender—and that's just a pink tear-shaped sponge! This silicone sponge is a hit with Instagram stars and bloggers alike, and it's pretty much always sold out. 

Molly Cosmetics $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 patmcgrathreal/Instagram

Pat McGrath Lust 004 Lip Kit

It graced the runways on models like Bella Hadid before we knew exactly what was in store. When we found out, we legitimately became happier people because the combination of lipstick and glitter can do that to you. Clues were all over McGrath's Instagram before the big reveal—and then it made an appearance everywhere. It's sadly now unavailable in the U.S. (though it's still kicking on Sephora.com in Canada), but maybe one day she'll bring it back. 

Pat McGrath Labs $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 bitter.lace.beauty/Instagram

Bitter Lace Beauty Rainbow Highlighter

Meet the highlighter that started the rainbow highlighter craze. We don't even need to remind you how the Internet went wild over this little tin of rainbow goodness from Bitter Lace Beauty. While this exact product is now unavailable, the brand is still an Etsy hit, with themed highlighters for Halloween, but we're over here wishing for some holiday-themed goodies. 

Advertisement
9 of 10 patmcgrathreal/Instagram

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish 003

Of course Pat McGrath Labs had a highlighter hit! Like we mentioned before, 2016 was the year for it, and she is Pat McGrath... Words cannot express how beautiful this Skin Fetish 003 highlighter is, and how stunning it looked on Instagram, on models, on everyone. Like the glitter lips kit, it's now unavailable, but 2017 is a new year with new hopes and dreams. Did you get that, Pat?

Advertisement
10 of 10 storybookcosmetics/Instagram

Storybooks Cosmetics Wand Brush Set

Storybook Cosmetics is pretty much obsessed with Harry Potter, and so are we. But the brand took the adoration to another level with a HP-inspired eyeshadow palette and this amazing wand brush set due out in 2017. You better set your Google alerts for this one. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!