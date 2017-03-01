What Buxom's New Plumping Lip Liners Look Like on Real Women 

Sarah Balch
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 01, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Buxom’s Lip Cream was one of the first lip products I can remember nerding out over. Ah, that slight tingle, that glaze donut sheen. These days I’m less about the gloss and more about a full, perhaps overdrawn matte nude lip, so you know I was excited when I found out Buxom was launching the Plumpline Lip Liner ($17 each; sephora.com) collection—a spread of plumping matte lip liners in 20 different super wearable colors.

Designed as a dual-ended pencil, the incredibly pigmented formula comes to a precise tip at one end, while the other features a brush that allows you to fill in your lips with the shade. And as beautiful as the packaging and the liner may be, this is the kind of product you want to see in action—especially with the name Plumpline—so I asked a few of the InStyle staffers to give them a go. Keep scrolling to find out what the liners look like on real women, how they performed, and more.

1 of 4 Photos by Sarah Balch

Erin Lukas, Wearing Femme Fatale

"Usually I gravitate towards muted pinks or mauves, but since spring will be here soon, I’m trying to break out of my comfort zone with a brighter, seasonally-appropriate shade like this hue, Femme Fatale. Since this bright pink has a blue undertones, it was just as flattering for my complexion with cool undertones as the lipsticks I would normally wear. Although this pencil is a liner, it goes on super creamy and covers the whole lip without settling into cracks. While the formula didn’t make my lips any plumper, I would wear it again because of how pigmented it is." 

Advertisement
2 of 4 Photos by Sarah Balch

Teonna Flipping, Wearing Espionage

"As a self proclaimed, 'queen of overdrawn lips,' I was so excited to get my hands on this product to test out the plumping effect. While I can’t vouch for noticeably larger lips, the color payoff of these Buxom lip pencils are everything. The shade, Espionage, compliments my complexion, and I love how the brush makes for a soft and even application."

3 of 4 Photos by Sarah Balch

Victoria Moorhouse, Wearing Code Red

"I've always felt I have rather thin, small lips, so using lip liner has been monumental for my beauty routine. It also helps me keep on my lipstick through multiple cups of coffee in the day, so there's that. I was super excited to try Buxom's new product, and since I'm on a ruby red lip kick, I reached for Code Red. I found the pencil tip was thick but easy to control. The pigment was super blendable, and I loved, loved, loved the brush. I do think the matte formula made my lips seem a teeny-tiny bit bigger, but I also purposefully overdrew. Overall, I'm hooked. Intrigue, a pretty melon, is my second favorite." 

Advertisement
4 of 4 Photos by Sarah Balch

Sheryl George, Wearing Cloak and Dagger

"I was drawn to Cloak & Dagger, a berry hue that could work as an 'everyday' sort of color. The pencil went on smoothly, no dragging or tugging on my lips, and the color payoff was great. While I would use this pencil again just for the color and wear, I wouldn’t say I noticed any plumping action." 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!