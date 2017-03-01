What Buxom's New Plumping Lip Liners Look Like on Real Women 

Buxom’s Lip Cream was one of the first lip products I can remember nerding out over. Ah, that slight tingle, that glaze donut sheen. These days I’m less about the gloss and more about a full, perhaps overdrawn matte nude lip, so you know I was excited when I found out Buxom was launching the Plumpline Lip Liner ($17 each; sephora.com) collection—a spread of plumping matte lip liners in 20 different super wearable colors.

Designed as a dual-ended pencil, the incredibly pigmented formula comes to a precise tip at one end, while the other features a brush that allows you to fill in your lips with the shade. And as beautiful as the packaging and the liner may be, this is the kind of product you want to see in action—especially with the name Plumpline—so I asked a few of the InStyle staffers to give them a go. Keep scrolling to find out what the liners look like on real women, how they performed, and more.