Gen Z Is Drawing Literal Butterflies On Their Faces — Here's How to Make The Trend Wearable

Why Butterfly Makeup Is the Y2K Trend You Need to Know

If you like to keep up with trends, it's safe to look back to the early aughts for inspiration. For better or for worse, low-rise jeans, camouflage nail art, and zig-zag hair parts are trending again.

Butterfly clips are another look from the era that's all over social media, and we have to admit, it's comforting to see our favorite hair accessory from high school all over social media. And it seems that butterflies aren't just back for your hairstyles, they're here for your makeup looks, too.

The concept of butterfly eye makeup isn't new, but Hailey Bieber recently brought it back to our attention with the two-toned winged liner she wore to Coachella. Her look featured a butterfly-esque shade of blue drawn along her lower lash line and winged out to meet her top liner. If makeup looks could take flight...

Since then, we've noticed people donning similar eye makeup on social media. And while some are taking the butterfly aspect quite literally by drawing on detailed wings that resemble the fluttery insects, others are taking the more "grown-up" approach à la Bieber with their colorful, yet subtle looks.

It's a perfect look for the summer because it's equal parts trendy and fun. If you want to hop in on the trend, here are some of our favorite butterfly liner looks.