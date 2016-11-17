The Unexpected Eyeshadow Shade You Need to Wear this Winter

Erin Lukas
Nov 17, 2016

If red eyeshadow is the makeup equivalent of your life of the party best friend, consider burgundy shadow her cooler older sister. Slightly less intimidating, but just as statement-making as a crimson shade, wine shadow won’t look out of place with a moody winter wardrobe, so it’s the perfect, unexpected way to break out of your makeup rut when you’re doing your go-to smoky eye for this year’s holiday party circuit.

“I think it’s [burgundy eyeshadow] unexpected because when you generally think of a smoky eye, you think of something dark but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case—you can play with color,” says  celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, who created the burgundy smoky eye Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale wore to a party in L.A. this summer.

While the rich shade may be slightly less risky than its red counterpart, it shouldn’t be treated as the new neutral, but as a way to play with trends. “It’s not going to enhance your features in the traditional sense,” Deenihan explains. “It’s something to play with to have fun with makeup and trends and express how you’re feeling and what you’re doing that day, but it can be a great accent that will compliment your whole outfit."

While most burgundy shades work with the majority of skin tones, for deeper complexions the pro recommends picking a highly pigmented formula to get the most color payoff. As for the rest of your makeup, she suggests keeping your blush in the same color family for a pop of color that won’t compete with your eye makeup. “If you go too peachy or pink with blush, it’s going to be too overwhelming and your eyes won’t know where to look,” says Deenihan.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite burgundy shadows to wear this winter, along with more of Deenihan’s pro-tips on how to pull off the shade.

Mark. On The Dot Eye Color Compact Matte 

To create Lucy Hale's unexpected summer smoky eye, Deenihan used the burgundy shade from this Mark. eyeshadow palette. If you have strong features like Hale's bold brows, the pro recommends keeping the shadow lower on the eyelid. "If you have strong features, going too high up can make the look overwhelming," Deenihan says. 

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil In Rust 

Although using a liner that matches your shadow on your waterline is common practice, if you're wearing a burgundy eye look, Deenihan suggests leaving your waterline alone, and using a shadow on your lower lids instead. This eyeshadow stick by NYX makes precise application easy, but its creamy formula will leave a naturally blended finish. 

Urban Decay Eyeshadow In Backfire 

Swipe on one coat of this sparkly powder shadow for a more subdue wash of color, or layer it for bigger color payoff. 

NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow In Desdemona 

If you're looking to add a little something extra to a smoky eye for your work holiday party or Tinder meet-cute, Deenihan recommends dipping a damp makeup brush into your shadow, or using a mixing medium for a metallic finish. In the name of streamlining your pre-evening out routine, you can also sweep on a shimmery shadow such as NARS Dual-Intensity Eyehadow in Desdemona. 

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow In I'm Into It

When it's time to choose a lip to pair with your burgundy smoky eye, Deenihan suggests swiping on a nude lip or a deeper wine or red shade that has a hint of blue to it to compliment a shadow shade such as this MAC pot. 

