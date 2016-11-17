The Unexpected Eyeshadow Shade You Need to Wear this Winter

If red eyeshadow is the makeup equivalent of your life of the party best friend, consider burgundy shadow her cooler older sister. Slightly less intimidating, but just as statement-making as a crimson shade, wine shadow won’t look out of place with a moody winter wardrobe, so it’s the perfect, unexpected way to break out of your makeup rut when you’re doing your go-to smoky eye for this year’s holiday party circuit.

“I think it’s [burgundy eyeshadow] unexpected because when you generally think of a smoky eye, you think of something dark but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case—you can play with color,” says celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan, who created the burgundy smoky eye Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale wore to a party in L.A. this summer.

While the rich shade may be slightly less risky than its red counterpart, it shouldn’t be treated as the new neutral, but as a way to play with trends. “It’s not going to enhance your features in the traditional sense,” Deenihan explains. “It’s something to play with to have fun with makeup and trends and express how you’re feeling and what you’re doing that day, but it can be a great accent that will compliment your whole outfit."

While most burgundy shades work with the majority of skin tones, for deeper complexions the pro recommends picking a highly pigmented formula to get the most color payoff. As for the rest of your makeup, she suggests keeping your blush in the same color family for a pop of color that won’t compete with your eye makeup. “If you go too peachy or pink with blush, it’s going to be too overwhelming and your eyes won’t know where to look,” says Deenihan.

Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite burgundy shadows to wear this winter, along with more of Deenihan’s pro-tips on how to pull off the shade.