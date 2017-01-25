The Brow Pencil That InStyle's Digital Beauty Editor Swears By

Like hanging up my clothes after I wear them or washing my frying pan immediately after cooking anything oily, testing eyebrow products is something I’ve had to force myself to do over the past year. That’s because, about 12 months ago, I discovered Laura Mercier’s Eyebrow Pencil ($24; sephora.com), and I haven’t had any desire to fill in my brows with anything else. To give you an idea of just how obsessed I am, I currently have four pencils in my drawer in my bathroom, plus the one in my handbag that is now only two inches long because I’ve sharpened it so much and refuse to put it in retirement.

The pencil itself has a creamy, waxy formula, so it glides over sparse spots to form tiny faux hairs and then blends with ease thanks to the spooley on the other side. I sharpen mine about once a week to keep the point precise. But even when the tip isn’t sharp, it still does an ace job of making my brows look full, thick, healthy, but most importantly, natural.

I use the “Blonde” shade, a tone that compliments my fair skin and also my bronde hair, but it’s also available in four different colors. I do have to temporarily set it aside to do my job, but I’m quite set on it being a staple for months to come. I mean, if it ain’t broke…