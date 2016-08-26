The Best Beauty Moments from Britney Spears's Music Videos

Fact: no one does music videos quite like Britney Spears. Throughout her career the performer has consistently delivered memorable dance moves, outfits, and beauty looks that are equally iconic. If you’ve come of age in the early aughts, chances are you’ve taken a crimper to your hair or slathered on a clear lip gloss to try to recreate the looks for yourself. In honor of her return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in 10 years, we’ve rounded up the most epic beauty moments from Britney’s music videos.