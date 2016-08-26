The Best Beauty Moments from Britney Spears's Music Videos

courtesy
Erin Lukas & Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 26, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Fact: no one does music videos quite like Britney Spears. Throughout her career the performer has consistently delivered memorable dance moves, outfits, and beauty looks that are equally iconic. If you’ve come of age in the early aughts, chances are you’ve taken a crimper to your hair or slathered on a clear lip gloss to try to recreate the looks for yourself. In honor of her return to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in 10 years, we’ve rounded up the most epic beauty moments from Britney’s music videos.

1 of 16 courtesy

Fluffy Pigtails From "...Baby One More Time"

The year was 1998, and young ingenue Britney Spears has just broken onto the scene clad in a schoolgirl outfit, which she paired with a pair of feather-adorned pigtails, and the most quintessentially late '90s neutral lip. The rest, as they say, is history.

Advertisement
2 of 16 courtesy

The Single Braid From "Sometimes" 

If you love Britney's pretty, subtle braid that's peeking out from underneath her waves in this music video as much as we do, all you need is a little bit of time, and a thin piece of roap to recreate the look at home. 

3 of 16 courtesy

The Lipgloss And Dark Liner Combo From "From the Bottom of My Broken Heart" 

In the late '90s and early aughts, were all guilty of lining our lips darker than the lip gloss we swiped on afterwards. However, Britney's sienna liner and clear closs makes a case for revisiting our go-to look from middle school. 

Advertisement
4 of 16 courtesy

Big Hair And White Smoky Eyes From "Oops!...I Did It Again" 

Long before the Bumpit was even a thought, Britney wore her platinum-streaked layers teased high on the crown, with gelled-down side bangs to contrast. Thanks to her frosted shadow, her eyes were the focal point on her face. A deep blue was blended into her crease, while white liner enhanced her wide-eyed look.

Advertisement
5 of 16 courtesy

Glamourous Old Hollywood Waves From "Lucky" 

This is a story of a girl named Lucky—who wore the most gorgeous retro set waves, metallic shadow, and peach lipgloss.

Advertisement
6 of 16 courtesy

Strategically Crimped Strands From "Stronger" 

Not since the '80s has crimped hair looked this good. Although Britney's layers were styled pretty sleek, a few key areas were given a few passes of the crimping iron for some unexpected texture.

Advertisement
7 of 16 courtesy

Glossy Green Smoky Eyes From "I'm a Slave 4 U" 

Sure, the glossy eye may be a hot trend on the runway now, but we figure Britney pretty much pioneered the look back in 2001 when her graphic turquoise shadow was topped with a mirror-like sheen.

Advertisement
8 of 16 courtesy

Matching Bleached Hair And Brows From "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" 

To bleach or not to bleach? That is the internal debate all bottled blondes have after lightening their hair. Britney's matching flaxen strands and brows are more than enough to convince us to reach for the bleach.  

Advertisement
9 of 16 courtesy

The Toussled Updo From "Boys" 

Just like boys, sometimes a girl just needs to throw her hair up in an effortlessy disheveled pony. Although Britney is loyal to her piece-y waves, this video is proof that she can also rock a high ponytail like no other. 

Advertisement
10 of 16 courtesy

The Smoky Eyes From "Me Against the Music" 

The only time a fedora could be considered chic? During Britney's collaboration with Madonna of course, where the star's smoky eye and glossy nude lip were on full display.

Advertisement
11 of 16 courtesy

The Red Hair and Graphic Liner From "Toxic" 

What's up, bad gal Britney? For one of her many looks during "Toxic," the star wore a fire engine red wig, with the lip color coordinating shadow hue blended all the way to her brows. Double-winged liner completed the effect.

Advertisement
12 of 16 courtesy

Dark Brown Hair From "Gimme More" 

As if you had any doubts that Brit could do both, "Gimme More" is definitive proof that she can equally pull off blonde and dark ashy brown hair flawlessy. 

Advertisement
13 of 16 courtesy

The Black Bob Wig And Red Lip From "Womanizer" 

Britney wore a few different disguises in this video, but the graphic bob and red lip combo was the most dramatically different from her signature blonde waves and heavy liner.

Advertisement
14 of 16 courtesy

The Showstopping Ringlets From "Circus" 

All eyes are on Britney's corkscrew ringlets that are pinned up in 1920s flapper style as she slays as her circus' ringleader. 

Advertisement
15 of 16 courtesy

Punky Pink Streaks From "I Wanna Go" 

When Britney can't even with the paparazzi and reporters, she rebels with an unexpected beauty look in her "I Wanna Go" music video. Her chunky hot pink streaks and glittery eye makeup are what punk pop princess dreams are made of. Avril, what's good? 

 

Advertisement
16 of 16 courtesy

The Signature Smoky Eye And Waves From "Make Me" 

Britney's back, bitch, with a video for the new single from her first album in three years. Her taupe-y, gilded smoky eye and long, textured waves that make for the perfect mid-dance move hair flip, is the signature Britney beauty look we all know and love.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!