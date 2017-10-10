The Most Popular Beauty Trend Right Now Is So Not Fall At All

In a season dedicated to pumpkin spice lattes and leather weather, you’d think the biggest eye makeup trend to come out of fall would come from a neutral eyeshadow quad. Think again. In terms of beauty looks, it’s all about being bright. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Rihanna is trading in their smoky shades and warm bronzes for colorful and vibrant hues you’d see in a floral warm-weather dress. Canary yellow, lavender, and scarlet red are just a few of the unexpected colors we’ve seen on the red carpet so far this season, and the trend should make you feel better for splurging on that $50 palette. Ahead, check out seven moments that are begging to be recreated before autumn’s end.

