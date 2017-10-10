The Most Popular Beauty Trend Right Now Is So Not Fall At All

In a season dedicated to pumpkin spice lattes and leather weather, you’d think the biggest eye makeup trend to come out of fall would come from a neutral eyeshadow quad. Think again. In terms of beauty looks, it’s all about being bright. Everyone from Margot Robbie to Rihanna is trading in their smoky shades and warm bronzes for colorful and vibrant hues you’d see in a floral warm-weather dress. Canary yellow, lavender, and scarlet red are just a few of the unexpected colors we’ve seen on the red carpet so far this season, and the trend should make you feel better for splurging on that $50 palette. Ahead, check out seven moments that are begging to be recreated before autumn’s end.

1 of 7 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Rihanna

If you're feeling shy about testing out '80s blue or even a blush pink moment, channel RiRi and break out the emerld greens in a metallic or shimmery finish. Her Fenty Beauty Galaxy Palette will have everything you need to ace the look.

2 of 7 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens 

This isn't the first time Vanessa Hudgens has turned to the crimson shade for her eyelids. While this is a more smoky approach, at the 2017 VMAs, makeup artist Allan Avendaño created a graphic red eyeliner look with Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liner in Rouge Louboutin Vibrant Red ($75; sephora.com) and complemented the look with cooresponding red crystals.

3 of 7 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

Mellow yellow for fall? Yes. Margot Robbie made it work by blending a peachy shade up to her brow bone and letting the matte sunshine-y shade make an impact on her eyelids.

4 of 7 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jennifer Connelly

Mix and match metallic purples to achieve Jennifer Connelly's mermaid eyeshadow moment, or reach for a product like butter London's Glazen Eye Gloss in Oil Slick ($24; nordstrom.com), which has a wet, dewy finish that catches the light.

5 of 7 Dominique Charriau/Getty

Dakota Fanning

Apply a thick line of eyeliner like Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Whirl(pool) 51 ($25; sephora.com) and buff it out to the middle of the eyelid to get a look similar to the turquoise cat eye Dakota Fanning was spotted wearing this year.

6 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Blue eyeshadow has had quite the makeover since your big sister wore it to the prom in the early '80s. Pick a deeper, darker hue that verges on navy and conservatively sweep it across your eyelid and along your lower lash line, building up the pigment in layers to get a more intense look. Go for a tin like MAC Eyeshadow in In the Shadows ($16; bloomingdales.com) to get a similar look.

7 of 7 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lawrence

Yes, flower crowns work outside of Coachella, especially when you pair it with a burgundy eyeshadow look. Pull off J.Law vibes with the Dior 5 Colors Eyeshadow Palette in Dream ($62; bloomingdales.com).

