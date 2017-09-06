The Lip Stain InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By 

I like my lipstick like I like my jeans: worn-in and comfortable to wear all day. Finding the perfect bullet that fits these two requirements has taken longer than spending an afternoon at my favorite vintage store in Brooklyn trying on piles of Levis until I find a pair with just the right fit. The lipstick that’s ended my search? Bobbi Brown’s new Crushed Lip Color ($29; nordstrom.com).

These stain-lipstick hybrids have a semi-matte lived-in finish that leaves behind a flush of color that mimics the look of your lips after finishing a glass of red wine or eating berries. Since it’s super-pigmented, the moisturizing, balmy texture covers lips in a single swipe. And while the color won’t come off by the time you’ve finished your coffee, it does continue to soften and blur as the day goes on, which is a major part of this lipstick’s appeal if you ask me.

RELATED: The Liquid Eyeliner InStyle's Associate Beauty Editor Swears By

While the 20-shade lineup includes options for everyone, no matter what lipstick color you usually gravitate towards, I’ve been partial to Ruby, a mid-tone ruby red. It’s the happy medium between a vibrant classic red and oxblood, and now it’s the second bullet helping me get rid of my red lipstick phobia. The commitment factor of having to periodically reapply it and check if it’s migrated from your lips to your teeth throughout the day is usually what keeps me away from all red lipsticks.

However, with Crushed Lip Color, I can apply it in the morning and not think about it until I take off my makeup at night. The shade does fade, but my lips stay completely covered with pigment and it doesn’t settle into cracks or flakes when my lips are dry. In fact, it just gets better with more wear—kind of like those vintage jeans you finally find.

VIDEO: The Hottest Lipstick Trends Through the Decades

Can lipstick get any more fuss-free than this? I don’t think so.