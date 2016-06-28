Pics That Prove You Need to Own Blue Lipstick

Blue lipstick may not the most traditional color to wear on your lips, but this summer, it's certainly one of the coolest. Even Kylie Jenner (and her Lip Kits) think so. From super vampy, near-black lipstick to powdery, pastel princess blue, you've got quite a spectrum to choose from. The beauty gurus below prove that blue lipstick is not only wearable, but that it can be downright flattering.
♎️🔮♎️🔮♎️ Details Lips @anastasiabeverlyhills Liquid Lipstick in 'Potion' with @colourpopcosmetics Highlight in 'Hippo' over top Eyeshadow @katvondbeauty Innerstellar palette Lashes @blackmagiclashes 'Firewalker' lashes Highlight is shade 'Gravitron' in @katvondbeauty Innerstellar palette Brows @anastasiabeverlyhills brow duo in 'Granite' and @nyxcosmetics clear brow gel Blush and bronzer @lunatick_cosmetic_labs contour kit from @dollskill Sheer Glow Foundation and Radiant Creamy Concealer @narsissist Hair color @pravana #anastasiabeverlyhills #colourpopcosmetics #katvondbeauty #lunatickcosmeticlabs #nars #narsissist #pravana #blackmagiclashes #pastelhair #pastelgoth #bluehair #jadethelibra #nyxcosmetics
Here's makeup artist @jadethelibra sporting a dark blue-meets-purple lipstick with color-coordinated hair and eyeshadow. She's wearing Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Potion ($20, Anastasia Beverly Hills) and a touch of Colour Pop Cosmetics highlighter in Hippo—any icy lavender—on top in order to add some dimension ($8, Colour Pop).
The lovely @glitterbubblegum_ demonstrates that a pastel blue is just as pretty as a vampy one. She's got Lime Crime lipstick in Teacup on her lips, which is a periwinkle matte blue that reacts with black light ($20, Lime Crime).
Thank you to everyone who voted and supported me in the #nyxukfaceawards. You'll be happy to know that voting is closed and I will no longer be bombarding you with images of my entry. I'll let you know if I get through to the final. Here's a recent look of me with my new black hair (I used #arcticfoxhaircolor Raven dye). Makeup used: #jeffreestarcosmetics #imroyalty and #bluevelvet on the lips and eyes, #sugarpill poisonberry, #katvondbeauty shade and light eye palette, #illamasqua skin base foundation #hardcandy concealer; #nyxcosmetics brunette brow gel, #contour palette and mascara. Wearing @rogueandwolf jewellery. #blackhair #bluemakeup #colourfulmakeup #bobcut #bluenails #rogueandwolf #goth #gothic #gothicmakeup
Makeup artist @pennold is giving us ideas about nail and lipstick matching. She's wearing Jeffree Star Cosmetics Blue Velvet and I'm Royalty on her lips ($18 each, Jeffree Star Cosmetics).
REALTED: 6 Products You've Seen on Instagram That You Need IRL
How about a smoky eye paired with blue lips like @lizzzie93? Her slate blue eyes make this whole look come together. She's wearing Pretty Zombie Cosmetics Transylvania, a blue-leaning purple, on her lips ($12, Pretty Zombie Cosmetics).
And here's makeup artist @makeupshayla wearing Kylie's Skylie liquid lipstick, a sky blue lippie that dries matte ($29, Kylie Cosmetics).