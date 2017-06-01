The Blue Eye Makeup Products Your Favorite Celebrities Love

So you’ve oohed and aahed over the blue eye makeup seen on the eyelids of Hollywood’s elite. Now, instead of color-matching a picture you printed out from Instagram and opting for a product that looks like Reese Witherspoon’s eyeshadow, you can scroll through this gallery and shop the exact item. And it’s easier to pull off than you think. Paired with a subtle nude or pink lip and glowy skin, it serves as the focal point to any beauty look, and is a refreshing swap if you’ve grown sick of your regular Saturday night smoky eye.

Need some ideas? Here, we’ve rounded up a few red carpet favorites, along with the shopping info for you to recreate it for yourself.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Get a Full Glam Look for Under $35