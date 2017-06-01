The Blue Eye Makeup Products Your Favorite Celebrities Love

Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 01, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

So you’ve oohed and aahed over the blue eye makeup seen on the eyelids of Hollywood’s elite. Now, instead of color-matching a picture you printed out from Instagram and opting for a product that looks like Reese Witherspoon’s eyeshadow, you can scroll through this gallery and shop the exact item. And it’s easier to pull off than you think. Paired with a subtle nude or pink lip and glowy skin, it serves as the focal point to any beauty look, and is a refreshing swap if you’ve grown sick of your regular Saturday night smoky eye.

Need some ideas? Here, we’ve rounded up a few red carpet favorites, along with the shopping info for you to recreate it for yourself.

1 of 4 George Pimentel/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

That cobalt shimmery shadow? It’s courtesy of a genius combo of Elizabeth Arden products. Celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern covered the celebrity’s eyelids with the Little Black Compact Eyeshadow Trio’s Something Blue ($22; macys.com) and then lined her top lash line with Beautiful Color Smoky Eyes Powder Pencil in Midnight ($19; macys.com).

2 of 4 George Pimentel/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo first used Marc Jacobs Beauty Highlighter Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Whirl(Pool) 51 ($25; sephora.com) to line the star’s lash line and further defined the look with Over(Night) 61.

3 of 4 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson’s eye makeup is always divine, but her Oscars look gave us a newfound appreciation for blue eyeliner. According to People, her makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff used Urban Decay’s 24/7 Eyeliner in LSD ($20; sephora.com) to get her electric look.

4 of 4 Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty

Michelle Williams

Monochromatic makeup is what’s up, and Michelle Williams gave it a spin at Cannes, matching Diorshow Colour and Contour Liner #157 Iris ($33; cosbar.com) to the shade of her polka dot dress.

