Blake Lively Has a Pink Lipstick Named After Her—and You'll Want to Buy It in Bulk 

One of my favorite nude lipstick shades is named Kim K.W., meanwhile the red that currently owns my heart is named after a supermodel legend you may be familiar with. She goes by the name of Kate Moss, and one of her most iconic pics was the background of my phone for about two years, fun fact.

My most beloved coral? Miranda May ($32; charlottetilbury.com) by Charlotte Tilbury.

Clearly, you get that I love, love, love lipsticks that are named after beauty icons, and now, I’ve finally found my Hollywood-inspired pink.

It goes by the name of Blake.

Blake Lively, the actress and L’Oréal Paris spokesperson with the magical hair (and super hunky husband, but that’s another conversation) was recently included in L’Oréal Paris' Colour Riche Collection Exclusive La Vie En Rose ($6 each; target.com), which is an all-pink lipstick line named after six of the beauty brand’s spokesmodels.

Courtesy

​

RELATED: You'll Never Believe Who Inspired Blake Lively's 80s Hair

Julianne has one, Doutzen has one, Eva has one. And yes, as we’ve mentioned, Blake has one.

It’s a super bright bubblegum pink that just screams happiness and peppiness and all things good, which is honestly how Blake comes off to me.

It’s one of those colors that is so bright and fresh that you don’t really need to wear much else with it, and considering I was going to the gym this AM and knew I wasn’t going to have the time to apply foundation or eye makeup after, it quickly found a place in my bag.

Fresh off of vacay (ahhh, I still have that relaxed glow), I fell in love with the hue the minute I put it on.

It draws attention to my sun-kissed skin, but isn’t too pigmented and it has a creamy finish—aka it still looks fresh and effortless and feels comfortable on my lips.

RELATED: Blake Lively's Chic Maternity Style

All it really needed to complete a look was a few dabs on concealer and mascara. Done and done.

I’m usually freaking out about Blake’s hair, so I have to admit I never truly thought about her lipstick game. She usually opts for more of a nude hue to go with her glowy makeup, but as it turns out, she can really think pink.