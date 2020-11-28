Biossance Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale for Black Friday — Including the Anti-Aging Serum That Sells Every Five Minutes

Skincare enthusiasts, you’re in for a treat. Biossance’s Black Friday sale has begun, and the award-winning beauty brand is 30 percent off sitewide with the code BF30. Until November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can shop Biossance’s biggest sale of the year for cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and other skincare essentials.
The rare Biossance sale includes several best-sellers, like the Squalane Rose Vegan Lip Balm that sells every four minutes and the night serum that reviewers call “magic in a bottle” for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. You can find many of Biossance’s most popular items for well under $50, such as the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream and the Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen.
Each Biossance product is infused with squalane, which is touted as nature’s best moisturizer because of how effectively it calms, protects, tightens, and hydrates the skin. While some companies harvest squalane from shark liver or olives, Biossance’s squalane instead comes from renewable sugarcane. It’s estimated that through this sustainable sourcing, Biossance helps save as many as 2 million sharks each year.
Along with hero ingredient squalane, sustainable inclusions like rose oil, water lilies, and clover are frequently found in its formulas. In addition, Biossance’s products are vegan and paraben-, fragrance-, and fragrance-free. They arrive in ready-to-recycle packaging, helping lower Biossance’s carbon footprint even further.
Shop the best Biossance Black Friday deals below while supplies last.
If you’re looking for a luxurious beauty gift, this is it. The three-piece set contains the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, and Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream. Together, these nighttime skincare essentials work to increase softness, brightness, and evenness overnight. For only $41, this top-rated gift set is a steal.
Shop now: $41 (Originally $58); biossance.com
For rosier cheeks, adding rose oil to your regimen makes total sense. This vitamin C oil has damascus rose extract in it that not only boosts skin’s radiance, but also smells “like roses freshly picked from the garden,” according to one reviewer. Plus, the lightweight oil comes in a pretty pink bottle to further its decadence.
Shop now: $51 (Originally $72); biossance.com
Since we’re heading into the chilly winter months, it’s important to have a thick moisturizer on hand. This repair cream gets the job done, according to the hundreds of customers who have dropped in to leave a five-star rating. The formula features acai berry, shea butter, and squalane to deliver deep hydration.
Shop now: $41 (Originally $58); biossance.com
When a night serum is so popular that a bottle sells every five minutes, you know it’s the real deal. This Biossance night serum is designed to exfoliate and resurface the skin, and it’s gentle enough that you can use it every night.
Shop now: $44 (Originally $62); biossance.com
After late nights and early mornings, it can feel so rejuvenating to smooth on a soothing eye cream. This one has paracress extract to lift and firm the sensitive undereye area, and it’s only $38 at the moment.
Shop now: $38 (Originally $54); biossance.com
This vegan lip balm works to smooth, soften, and plump lips thanks to its hyaluronic acid and wakame algae. Reviewers claim it delivers a soft, subtle shine, along with a lovely rose scent.
Shop now: $13 (Originally $18); biossance.com
Even in the dead of winter, it’s still important to slather on SPF every day. This mineral sunscreen leaves a nice, dewy finish, according to reviewers, with none of the white cast and greasiness associated with other forms of sun protection.
Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); biossance.com