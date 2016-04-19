Believe It: Rainbow Highlighter Will Be Your New Beauty Obsession

Behold: You can now wear a rainbow on your face. Yes, you read that right, and you can thank the Internet for discovering what may be one the best beauty finds of the year — a blush by small indie brand Bitter Lace Beauty.
It apparently all started after someone on Reddit saw a photo of the pretty rainbow highlighter on Instagram and asked the Reddit community to help locate the seller. Naturally, the Internet went crazy for it, and the handmade PRISM blush is currenty sold out.
We know, we know. Total bummer. But while we are waiting for a restock, we can all peruse its magical force to transform cheeks into rainbows:
😱🙈 so many of you are curious to see PRISM in action... well here she is! ❤ Something kind of funny to mention about myself... Freshman year of high school I used to wear crazy rainbow socks, all the way up to my knees with shorts, looking like Rainbow Brite in action! I walked around thinking I was so cool, and most likely looked like a crazy person! Fast forward to present day and I still love rainbows just as much as freshman year... I even wear them all over my face! Everyone should look like they have been licked by a unicorn, don't you think?! 😍❤🌈
@agapelovegirl is totally rocking curiouser in this look 😍😍😍 one of our more unique colors... but as you can see very wearable! So gorgeous! Thank you so much for putting our highlighters on your beautiful face! 😙❤ ・・・ 💙CURIOUSER💙 see that gorgeous blue highlight!? That's 'Curiouser' from @bitter.lace.beauty! Isn't it magical!? Im also wearing @urbandecaycosmetics glitter liner in ACDC, subversion primer & PerversionMascara. Earrings are from @Sparkleandcourt and necklace is from @agapeloveboutique!
And it looks great on all skin tones:
Day made!