Eye Makeup You Should Try Based on Your Birthstone

Oct 02, 2016 @ 10:00 am

What makes a piece of birthstone jewelry special is that it’s personal. So why not take the same approach to your makeup? While the red carpet fashion at the Emmy Awards this month was nothing short of breathtaking, we couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning jewel-toned eye makeup like Emily Ratajkowski’s aqua smoky eye, and Olivia Culpo’s violet liner on her lower lash line.

This trend is the perfect opportunity to embrace your birth month all year long by swiping a shade that correlates to your birthstone all over your lids, or using it to line your eyes. Here, we’ve rounded up the best jewel-toned eye makeup shades you should try based on your birthstone.

1 of 12 courtesy

January: Garnet

Though it can be intimidating, red eyeshadow is surprisingly easy to pull off.  Swipe a sheer wash of this versatile deep red shade over the eyelids with a fluffy blending brush to channel your month’s stone with sophistication, rather than shout it.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Shadow Eyeshadow And Powder Blush in Dark Purple Pink.

2 of 12 courtesy

February: Amethyst

This vibrant purple hue makes for a great alternative to black liner on a Friday or Saturday night out. Although it definitely packs a punch, it will pair seamlessly with the rest of your darker evening eye makeup.

NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Bourbon Street. 

3 of 12 courtesy

March: Aquamarine

If you’re ready to up the eye makeup ante, a vibrant aquatic flick will do the trick. Marc Jacobs pencil is creamy, glides on smoothly, and can easily be blended, if that’s more your speed.

Marc Jacobs Highline Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blue Me Away. 

4 of 12 courtesy

April: Diamond

As the saying goes, shine bright like a diamond. If you really want to achieve shimmer of your gemstone’s proportions, swipe Kevyn Aucoin’s glitter-infused eye loss all over your lids.

Kevyn Aucoin The Exotique Diamond Eye Gloss. 

5 of 12 courtesy

May: Emerald

Stepping out of your black eyeliner comfort zone can be scary, but we guarantee that one swipe of this pretty metallic emerald green pencil, and you’ll never look back. The universally flattering shade is bold, but not too overwhelming that it will feel out of place when you wear it during daylight hours.

ColourPop Crème Gel Pencil in Fast Lane.

6 of 12 courtesy

June: Pearl

A swipe of pearlescent white liner on the inner corners of your eyes will make them appear bigger and brighter than ever.

By Terry Crayon Kohl Terrybly in White Wish. 

7 of 12 courtesy

July: Ruby

If you have a flair for the dramatics—and you were born in the middle of the summer—a pot of red shadow will be a welcome foray into wearing jewel-toned makeup. Blend this shimmery shade out for an unexpected twist on a sultry smoky eye, or use an angled liner brush to add a swipe of red to a graphic black line.

Kat Von D Meta Crush Eyeshadow in Raw Power. 

8 of 12 courtesy

August: Peridot

As summer comes to a close, we start to set our eyes on rich, deeper shades for the upcoming season. A duo-finish shadow like this moss green one from Surratt Beauty is the perfect warm-weather send-off. Wear the waterproof matte shade alone, or layer a wash of the shimmery powder for a bit of sparkle.

Surratt Beauty Prismatique Eyes in Mesmer Eyes. 

9 of 12 courtesy

September: Sapphire

Whether or not it’s your birthday, this electric blue shadow is guaranteed to be the life of the party. Although it’s not for the faint of heart, this cream formula glides on evenly and will hold up throughout the night.

Dior Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Reveuse. 

10 of 12 courtesy

October: Tourmaline

Seeing red usually isn’t a good thing, but consider lining your eyes with an unexpected soft berry liner, like this Chanel shade, the exception. 

Chanel Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer in Berry Lucky. 

11 of 12 courtesy

November: Topaz Citrine

The combo of shimmery gold and topaz shades in this palette make for an easy gilded smoky eye, or dab on a little bit of sparkle to a feline flick.   

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Colour-Coded Eye Shadows in The Golden Goddess. 

12 of 12 courtesy

December: Tanzanite

Bring on the drama by lining your upper and lower lash lines with this blue shade to make your eyes pop or blend it out for a pretty smoky eye. 

Yves Saint Laurent Full Metal Shadow in Wet Blue. 

