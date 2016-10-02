Eye Makeup You Should Try Based on Your Birthstone

What makes a piece of birthstone jewelry special is that it’s personal. So why not take the same approach to your makeup? While the red carpet fashion at the Emmy Awards this month was nothing short of breathtaking, we couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning jewel-toned eye makeup like Emily Ratajkowski’s aqua smoky eye, and Olivia Culpo’s violet liner on her lower lash line.

This trend is the perfect opportunity to embrace your birth month all year long by swiping a shade that correlates to your birthstone all over your lids, or using it to line your eyes. Here, we’ve rounded up the best jewel-toned eye makeup shades you should try based on your birthstone.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: The Best Eyeshadows