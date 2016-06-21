Confirmed: Beyoncé Will Make You Want to Wear Vampy Lipstick All Summer Long

As if we needed more reasons to fangirl over Beyoncé and her style, now she’s owning another flawless look. Tbh, we are obsessed with the vampy lipstick moment she recently posted on Instagram. If you haven't seen it, we highly suggest you check out the below photo. The color is deep and dark, which is a breath of fresh air in the pastel tidal wave of summer.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 20, 2016 at 8:07pm PDT

Obvi, it looks extra fab paired with her lemon crown (all hail the queen) and her magenta lei. Paired with her glowy, natural makeup, the dark lip color seriously pops. Yup, we definitely need to try this ourselves. And in the event that you're desperately trying to copy Bey (don't blame you), we decided to help you out with a few shopping suggestions.

While we don't know the exact finish or product she's wearing, here are three of our recommendations to achieve the Beyoncé lip fit for royalty.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Deep Raspberry ($20, sephora.com) has a precise applicator tip and is a must for anyone who wants a break from her traditional tube. Katy Kat Matte Lipstick in Cat Call ($9, walgreens.com) is a demi-matte formula and feels extra light on your pout, which is a summer essential. Chanel Rouge Allure in Palpitante ($37, nordstrom.com) can't be missed, either. So luxe.