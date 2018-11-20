10 Lipsticks To Wear To Every Holiday Party This Year

Red lipstick is a fail-safe holiday party staple because of its supernatural power to make you feel festive as soon as you swipe it on.

After what feels like your 100th holiday party (in reality it's probably been two), your red lip and black dress can start to feel like a uniform. Switching up your lipstick is an easy way to make any party feel like the first one you've attended this year, and less like a work meeting that could have been an email.

From rosy pink lip gloss to matte navy blue, we've found the best shades for each and every party outfit vibe. But, don't worry if you're loyal to a red lip — we've got a solid option for you, too.

Here, 10 perfect lipstick shades for every holiday party you have this year.

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Fuller Lips