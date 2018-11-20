10 Lipsticks To Wear To Every Holiday Party This Year
Red lipstick is a fail-safe holiday party staple because of its supernatural power to make you feel festive as soon as you swipe it on.
After what feels like your 100th holiday party (in reality it's probably been two), your red lip and black dress can start to feel like a uniform. Switching up your lipstick is an easy way to make any party feel like the first one you've attended this year, and less like a work meeting that could have been an email.
From rosy pink lip gloss to matte navy blue, we've found the best shades for each and every party outfit vibe. But, don't worry if you're loyal to a red lip — we've got a solid option for you, too.
Here, 10 perfect lipstick shades for every holiday party you have this year.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Fuller Lips
Maybelline Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick in Berry Blackmail
This Maybelline tube is like a balm, gloss, and lipstick in one. The rich, hydrating berry shade is a cool alternative to moody Bordeaux.
MAC Powder Kiss Lipstick in Impulsive
A neutral lipstick can still pack a serious punch. This new MAC formula goes on blurry and smooth for a worn-in look, but doesn't dry lips out.
Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Lipstick in Club Kiss
Nothing screams "festive" quite like glitter, so consider metallic lipstick the life of any holiday party. From the makeup artist responsible for the glitter lip trend, Pat McGrath's new lipsticks are infused with sparkles. Instead of playing it safe with red, try this bold magenta.
Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge Lipstick in 999 Ultra Dior
When in doubt, reach for a matte red lipstick. This Dior formula feels like a comfortable balm, but it's as vibrant as its counterparts.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Liquid Lip High Shine in Strike A Rose
The beauty of a rosy-pink lipstick is that it can be whatever you want it to be. Keep things casual by wearing Bobbi Brown's shiny shade with a swipe of mascara or blush, or level-up your look with a smoky eye.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hydrating Lip Color in Uh Uh Honey
Upgrade your go-to nude lipstick with a brown sugar gloss. This Marc Jacobs lipstick may look good enough to eat, but we recommend leaving it on your lips. Yes, glosses are notoriously sticky, but the way that it melts onto lips makes you (almost) forget you have it on.
L'Oréal Infallible Galaxy Lumiere Holographic Lip Gloss in Ethereal Gold
Expect everyone to stop and ask you what you have on your lips when wearing L'Oréal's sparkly gold lip gloss.
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Clapback
Go anti-red with Fenty Beauty's dark navy matte lipstick. Formulated to look amazing on every skin tone, the bold color is pretty low maintenance, too. Since the lipstick goes on super-creamy (and stays that way), it doesn't bleed or fade with wear.
NARS Spiked Audacious Lipstick in Siouxsie
This spiked NARS lipstick is a party accessory all in itself. Yes, it's almost too pretty to use, but the plum shade is worth breaking out for special occasions — or you know, your office holiday bash.
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Jagger
An orange lipstick will literally turn any party look into straight up fire. Thanks to a mix of nourishing oils, this Tom Ford shade doesn't dry up and make your lips look extra flaky.