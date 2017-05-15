10 Waterproof Mascaras for a Smudge-Free Summer

Courtesy, TIMC INC. STUDIO
Erin Lukas
May 15, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Between unexpected pool parties, afternoon downpours, running 10 city blocks during a heatwave, or watching baby animal videos on YouTube, saying that getting through the summer without runny mascara is tough, is a massive understatement.

The key to keeping your lashes long, voluminous, and smudge-free is a waterproof mascara you can rely on. Thanks to a wave of new formulas and cult-favorites that are not only melt-, and sweat-proof, but also add volume, length, and definition, wearing mascara this summer is no longer a daily obstacle.

Water, sweat, and tears don't stand a chance against the following 10 waterproof mascaras.

VIDEO: These Makeup Removers Will Literally Melt the Makeup Off of Your Face

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Shiseido Full Lash Multi-Dimension Waterproof Mascara 

Shiseido $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Mascara Waterproof

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Bareminerals Flawless Definition Waterproof Mascara 

bareMinerals $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Waterproof Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara 

E.L.F. $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara 

Buxom Inc $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara 

Too Faced $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

MAC False Lashes Waterproof Mascara 

MAC $23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara 

Dior $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Blinc Mascara Amplified 

Blinc $26 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!