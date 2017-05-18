10 Eyeliners to Use for a Sweatproof Cat-Eye

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Erin Lukas
May 18, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Sure, you may have finally mastered the perfect cat-eye after watching countless YouTube tutorials and practicing with a shaky hand, but throw humidity, sweat, and rain into the mix and you have a whole new set of eyeliner struggles.

The key to keeping your cat-eye smudge-free this summer: waterproof eyeliner that holds up through heatwaves, spontaneous pool parties, and getting caught in a mid-July afternoon downpour. Whether you’re loyal to liquid, gel pencils or kohl, we’ve rounded up our favorite eyeliners that won’t budge (seriously).

Keep scrolling for the best waterproof eyeliners to wear this summer.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner 

Chanel $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil 

Urban Decay $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

E.L.F. Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil 

E.L.F. $4 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Smashbox Always On Gel Liner 

Smashbox $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Eyeliner 

NYX $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Givenchy Khol Couture Waterproof Eyeliner 

Givenchy $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Double Wear Infinite Waterproof Eyeliner

Estee Lauder $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Rock n Khol Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil

Charlotte Tilbury $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

L'Oreal Paris $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua XL Ink Eye Liner 

Make Up For Ever $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!