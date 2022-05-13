Best Overall: Makeup Forever Aqua Resist Color Pencil Eyeliner

Also available at Nordstrom and Make Up For Ever

What We Love: The eyeliner pencil is creamy in texture and glides easily onto the lids.

What We Don't Love: Certain colors can fade quickly and may require touch-ups throughout the day.

"This is my everyday go-to waterproof eyeliner," says Lynn Simpson, makeup artist to songstress singers Jessica and Ashlee Simpson. "I love using it on the waterline because it goes on smoothly and doesn't budge."

Look: Natural and Dramatic | Type: Pencil | Colors: 10 | Size: 0.42 oz