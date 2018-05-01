The Best Drugstore Waterproof Eyeliners for Hot and Sweaty Summer Days 

Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Erin Lukas
May 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Summer can wreak havoc on your eyeliner. With sweat, humidity, and mid-afternoon thunderstorms thrown into the mix, it's really hard to keep your eyes smudge-free. 

That's why waterproof eyeliners exist. Much like a bottle of wine, water-resistant eyeliners are one makeup product that doesn't have to be expensive to be good. Whether you swear by liquid liner or a kohl pencil, there are a ton of affordable options that you can pick up during a drugstore run. The best part? All of our favorites are under $10. 

Keep scrolling for the seven best drugstore waterproof eyeliners that won't budge, no matter the heat index.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Eye Studio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner 

When you've finally mastered the cat-eye, you want it to stay on for as long as possible (just in case nailing it was a total fluke). This gel pot is your best bet: It stays smudge-free for up to 24 hours.

2 of 7 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof Eyeliner

If you're new to wearing eyeliner, start with L'Oréal's gel pencil. The creamy formula glides on effortlessly and can be used for drawing thick or thin lines. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Retractable Eyeliner

The ultra-fine tip of NYX's pencil makes it perfect for defining your waterline. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

e.l.f. Cosmetics Intense H2O Proof Eyeliner Pen

Similar to how a felt-tip pen keeps handwriting from looking too messy, this eyeliner keeps lines clean and precise. It applies color smoothly without any flakes or feathering.

5 of 7 Courtesy

CoverGirl Liquiline Blast Eyeliner

Nothing says "badass" quite like intentionally smudged eyeliner. That being said, even though this dual-ended CoverGirl eyeliner has a built-in smudger, once you soften up your line you don't want it melting further down your face. Luckily, the jet-black formula is completely waterproof.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Almay Top of the Line Eyeliner 

When you've spent a few extra minutes doing your eyeliner, you don't want the attention to be on your red, bloodshot eyes. Skip irritation by reaching for Almay's eyeliner. The water-resistant formula is infused with gentle ingredients like vitamin E, which nourishes and protects the eye area. 

7 of 7 Courtesy

Essence Superlast Eyeliner

Thanks to the tapered tip of Essence's liquid eyeliner, you can easily apply a cat-eye in a single stroke. For a more dramatic finish, use the brush to trace the shape of your wing, then go back and fill it in. 

